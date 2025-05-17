This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Oklahoma

Mulberry, a small census-designated place in Adair County, has been named the poorest town in Oklahoma for 2025, with a staggering poverty rate of 93.9%-the highest in the state by a significant margin. This figure stands in stark contrast to Oklahoma’s overall poverty rate, which is 15.2%, and the national rate of 12.5%. The situation in Mulberry highlights the acute economic challenges faced by some of the state’s smallest and most vulnerable communities.

Demographic and Economic Profile

Mulberry is a tiny community, with a 2025 population estimated at just 48 residents, down sharply from 98 in 2020-a decline of more than 50% in just five years. The average household income in Mulberry is reported at $59,522, but this number does not reflect the reality for the vast majority of residents, as nearly all live below the federal poverty line.

The median age in Mulberry is 33.3 years, which is relatively young, but the shrinking population suggests that many residents-possibly those with more resources or better opportunities-are leaving the area in search of work or improved living conditions.

Why Is Mulberry So Poor?

Several factors contribute to Mulberry’s extreme poverty rate:

Limited Economic Opportunities: As a very small rural community, Mulberry lacks the economic infrastructure and job opportunities found in larger towns or cities. Residents may rely on seasonal or low-wage work, which contributes to persistent poverty.

As a very small rural community, Mulberry lacks the economic infrastructure and job opportunities found in larger towns or cities. Residents may rely on seasonal or low-wage work, which contributes to persistent poverty. Population Decline: The rapid decrease in population can further erode the local economy, as fewer people mean less demand for goods and services and a shrinking tax base to support public services.

The rapid decrease in population can further erode the local economy, as fewer people mean less demand for goods and services and a shrinking tax base to support public services. Broader State Trends: Oklahoma as a whole struggles with high poverty rates, ranking sixth in the nation according to the latest Census Bureau data. However, poverty is not evenly distributed, and small towns like Mulberry are disproportionately affected, especially among minority populations and rural communities.

The Human Impact

Living in a town where nearly everyone is below the poverty line means residents face daily struggles with food insecurity, access to healthcare, and adequate housing. Social services are often limited, and the lack of economic mobility can make it difficult for families to break the cycle of poverty.

Mulberry’s designation as the poorest town in Oklahoma is a stark reminder of the deep and persistent poverty that exists in some of the state’s smallest communities. Addressing these challenges will require targeted policy solutions, investment in rural development, and support for the residents who remain.

