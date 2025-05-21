This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Louisiana

Urania, a small town in LaSalle Parish, has been named the poorest town in Louisiana and, according to some measures, the poorest in the entire United States. Based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey, Urania’s median household income stands at just $12,358, which is dramatically lower than both the Louisiana state median and the national median, which hovers around $64,994. The poverty rate in Urania is a staggering 40.4%, meaning nearly half of the town’s residents live below the poverty line.

The economic challenges in Urania are emblematic of issues faced by many small, rural towns across the South. Once reliant on local industries such as lumber, manufacturing, or in some cases, correctional facilities, many of these towns have suffered as these industries have downsized or disappeared altogether over recent decades. Urania, for example, has a lumber mill and a bioenergy plant, but these have not been enough to offset the broader economic decline6.

Educational attainment in Urania is also low, with only about 5.4% of adults holding a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to the national average of 32.9%. This lack of higher education often limits access to better-paying jobs and contributes to the cycle of poverty. Despite the high poverty rate, Urania’s unemployment rate, as of the 2020 survey, was relatively low at 1.4%, suggesting that many residents are employed but in low-wage or part-time positions that do not provide sufficient income.

Demographically, Urania’s population has fluctuated over the years. The town experienced a significant population increase between 2000 and 2010, but since then, numbers have declined, with current estimates placing the population at around 691 residents. The median home value is low, around $48,000, reflecting the limited economic opportunities and declining demand for property in the area6.

Urania’s ranking as the poorest town in Louisiana is the result of a combination of extremely low household incomes, a high poverty rate, limited educational attainment, and the decline of traditional industries. These factors, common in many rural Southern towns, have left Urania struggling with persistent poverty and economic stagnation.

