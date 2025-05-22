This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Connecticut

The town most often named the poorest in Connecticut is Canaan, a small community in the Northwest Hills region. Despite Connecticut’s reputation for affluence, Canaan stands out for its economic challenges, with recent data highlighting persistent poverty and low household incomes.

As of 2025, Canaan has a population of approximately 1,388 residents and exhibits a poverty rate of 34.54%, which is among the highest in the state. The median household income is $31,986, significantly lower than Connecticut’s statewide median, and the average per capita income is $35,213. These figures starkly contrast with affluent towns like New Canaan, where the median household income exceeds $160,000 and the poverty rate is just over 4%. In Canaan, non-family households fare even worse, with a median income of only $18,409.

The demographic makeup of Canaan is predominantly White (85.74%), with a small but present multiracial population. The median age is 39.6 years, though other sources report a higher median age of 54, suggesting an older population that may face additional economic pressures. About 19.2% of families live in poverty, and the town ranks 168th out of 169 Connecticut municipalities by population, underscoring its small size and limited economic opportunities.

Canaan’s situation reflects broader trends in Connecticut, where pockets of deep poverty exist alongside great wealth. The town’s high poverty rate, low median income, and limited job opportunities make it the poorest in the state by most measures. This reality serves as a reminder that even in wealthy states, economic hardship can be concentrated and persistent in small, rural communities.

