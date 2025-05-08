This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Colorado

Big economic shifts over the years have changed the lives of millions across the U.S., wiping out jobs and transforming once-thriving cities into struggling communities. A new report from 24/7 Wall St. has identified the poorest city in every U.S. state, based on household income, education levels, poverty rates, and home values. For Colorado, the poorest city on the list is Pueblo.

Pueblo: A City with Deep Roots and Growing Struggles

Once a bustling steel industry hub, Pueblo, Colorado, has long been known for its affordable living and industrial roots. But behind its affordable housing and strong history lies a city hit hard by job loss and economic decline.

According to the study, Pueblo has:

A median household income of $40,450, significantly lower than the Colorado state median of $72,331

A poverty rate of 23.5%, more than double the state average of 10.3%

A low rate of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher—only 18.9%, compared to 40.9% statewide

A median home value of just $141,000, well below the state median of $343,300

With a population of about 110,841, Pueblo is not a small town. But despite its size, it continues to face big challenges in the face of long-term economic shifts.

The Impact of Deindustrialization

Like many other cities in America, Pueblo’s economy was once heavily reliant on manufacturing, especially steel production. As factories closed or downsized, jobs disappeared, and the community has struggled to recover ever since.

This shift, often referred to as deindustrialization, has affected cities across the country. The report notes that many of the cities on its list have faced decades of decline, where low incomes, poor job opportunities, and limited access to higher education have become the norm.

Why Pueblo Still Draws Attention

Despite the economic struggles, Pueblo remains known for its affordability. The city has some of the cheapest real estate in the state, and its cost of living is lower than most other Colorado cities. These factors have even led some to call it one of the most affordable places to live in the U.S.

However, affordability alone doesn’t guarantee opportunity. Many residents still struggle to find well-paying jobs, and the city’s high poverty rate shows how far it still needs to go.

Pueblo’s story is one that mirrors many other cities across the country—communities that once thrived on manufacturing but are now dealing with the harsh effects of economic change. While Pueblo offers low-cost living and rich cultural history, the lack of jobs and high poverty rate continue to place it among the poorest cities in Colorado. Moving forward, addressing issues like education access, job creation, and community development will be key to helping cities like Pueblo bounce back.

