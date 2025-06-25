This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Arkansas

Arkansas is home to many unique communities, but one town has recently gained attention for being the poorest in the state. After analyzing various economic factors like income levels, unemployment rates, and poverty percentages, the town of Helena-West Helena has been named the poorest town in Arkansas.

What Makes Helena-West Helena the Poorest?

The title of the poorest town is determined by a variety of economic measures, and Helena-West Helena ranks at the bottom in several key areas. Census data from the U.S. shows that the median household income in Helena-West Helena is well below the state and national averages. Many of its residents face high unemployment and low-paying jobs, contributing to widespread poverty.

Key Economic Stats

The median household income in Helena-West Helena is significantly lower than the national and state averages.

The poverty rate in the town is alarmingly high, with many families struggling to meet basic needs.

Unemployment continues to be a challenge, leaving many people without stable work and financial security.

Factors Contributing to the Poverty

Several factors contribute to Helena-West Helena’s economic struggles:

Decline of Industry: Once known for its role in the cotton industry, the town has faced economic hardships as manufacturing and agriculture jobs have left.

Education and Workforce: Many residents have limited access to quality education and workforce development opportunities, which limits their earning potential.

Limited Economic Diversification: The town relies on few industries, and there are limited opportunities for growth in other sectors, such as technology or services, which makes it harder to create jobs.

The Efforts to Turn Things Around

Despite its economic challenges, the community in Helena-West Helena remains resilient. Local leaders and organizations are working on various revitalization projects to improve education, create jobs, and boost local businesses. Some initiatives focus on improving infrastructure, offering job training programs, and attracting new businesses to the area.

The Future Outlook

While Helena-West Helena faces significant economic challenges, many residents are hopeful that with continued effort and support, the town can overcome its struggles. With the right investments in education, business development, and community engagement, the town could slowly work its way out of poverty.

SOURCES

[1] https://thewrangler.com/this-town-has-been-named-the-poorest-in-arkansas/2025/06/20/

[2] https://www.roadsnacks.net/poorest-places-in-arkansas/

[3] https://stacker.com/stories/arkansas/cities-arkansas-most-living-poverty

[4] https://247wallst.com/income/2025/01/17/the-poorest-town-in-every-state-in-america/

[5] https://uca.edu/acre/citizens-guide-poverty/