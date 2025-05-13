The Legality of Car Sleeping in Utah: What You Need to Know

No Statewide Ban: Utah does not have a state law that specifically prohibits sleeping in your car. However, where and how long you park is regulated, and these rules can affect your ability to sleep in your vehicle.

Local Ordinances

City-Specific Rules: Many Utah cities have their own rules about overnight parking. For example: Midvale: Prohibits certain vehicles from parking on any street, alley, or roadway between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Logan: Bans parking on city streets or lots from midnight to 6 a.m. during winter months (Nov 15–Mar 15), unless you have a permit. North Salt Lake: Limits parking on public streets to no more than 48 consecutive hours and prohibits parking during or after snowstorms until streets are cleared. Bountiful: Prohibits parking on city streets between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. during winter months, and restricts parking for more than 24 consecutive hours.

Practical Considerations

Rest Areas: Utah rest areas along highways generally allow parking for several hours and are often used by travelers to rest, but extended stays or camping may be restricted.

Some cities offer permits for overnight parking in specific circumstances, such as lack of off-street parking or emergencies. Safety and Enforcement: Even where not explicitly banned, police may perform “welfare checks” or ask you to move if your vehicle appears to be parked for an extended period or is causing concern.

Summary Table

Location/Scenario Car Sleeping Legal? Notes State highways/rest areas Generally allowed, short-term No camping; extended stays may be restricted City streets (overnight) Often restricted Varies by city, especially in winter Private property With permission only Otherwise may be trespassing Prohibited parking areas Illegal Sidewalks, intersections, bridges, tunnels, etc.

Bottom Line:

Sleeping in your car is not illegal statewide in Utah, but local parking ordinances and property rules often restrict where and when you can do so. Always check city regulations and posted signs, and get permission if parking on private property. Avoid prohibited locations and be prepared to move if asked by law enforcement.

