South Carolina Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Should Know

South Carolina has recently taken steps to regulate rent increases, aiming to protect tenants from excessive hikes while balancing the interests of landlords. Here’s what renters need to know for 2025:

Key Rent Increase Limits

Annual Cap: Landlords may increase rent by a maximum of 7% plus the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the region, per year, after the first year of tenancy. For example, if the CPI is 5%, the total allowable increase would be 12% for that year.

First Year Protection: No rent increases are allowed during the first year of a lease or rental agreement.

No rent increases are allowed during the first year of a lease or rental agreement. Frequency: Rent can only be increased once every 12 months after the initial year, regardless of lease type.

Notice Requirements

Yearly Leases: Landlords must provide at least 90 days’ written notice before any rent increase after the first year.

Week-to-Week Leases: At least 7 days' written notice is required before a rent increase.

At least 7 days’ written notice is required before a rent increase. Month-to-Month Leases: Typically, 30 days’ notice is required, but check your lease for specifics.

Required Details in Notice

The written notice must specify:

The amount of the rent increase

The new rent amount

Any facts supporting an exemption if the increase exceeds the standard limit (such as for new construction or subsidized housing)

Exemptions

New Construction: Units built within the last 15 years are exempt from the rent control cap.

Subsidized Housing: Units receiving government rental assistance are also exempt.

Tenant Protections and Penalties for Landlords

Illegal Increases: If a landlord raises rent above the legal limit, tenants can sue for up to three times the excess rent charged, plus legal fees.

Discrimination and Retaliation: Rent increases cannot be based on discrimination or retaliation for tenant actions (such as filing complaints).

What Should Tenants Do?

Review Lease Agreements: Ensure you understand your lease terms regarding rent increases.

Check Notices: Confirm that any rent increase notice meets the legal requirements for timing and content.

Confirm that any rent increase notice meets the legal requirements for timing and content. Challenge Illegal Increases: If you receive a rent increase above the allowed limit, notify your landlord in writing and seek legal advice if necessary. You may have grounds for a lawsuit and to recover damages.

Summary Table: South Carolina Rent Increase Laws 2025

Rule/Requirement Details Max. Annual Increase 7% + CPI (e.g., up to 12% in 2025) First Year Increase Not allowed Frequency Once every 12 months Notice (Yearly Lease) 90 days written notice Notice (Week-to-Week Lease) 7 days written notice Exemptions New construction (<15 years), subsidized housing Penalties for Violations Triple damages + legal fees

South Carolina’s 2025 rent control laws provide meaningful protections for tenants, but renters should remain vigilant and informed to ensure their rights are respected.

