Police claim that a husband who “had not showered in two months” attacked his elderly wife for urging him to take a bath because he didn’t want him to sleep on her clean linens

A 67-year-old Wisconsin man, Michael Navrotsky, was arrested and charged with battery, strangulation, and domestic abuse after allegedly beating his wife, 68-year-old Kimberly Navrotsky, in a violent confrontation over personal hygiene. The incident occurred at their home in Kenosha on Sunday, and details of the attack were revealed in a criminal complaint obtained by Law&Crime.

The Dispute Over Hygiene

The altercation reportedly began when Kimberly Navrotsky confronted her husband, telling him he needed to shower, as she did not want him to sleep on her clean sheets until he did so. This led to a heated verbal argument between the couple, with Kimberly Navrotsky saying that her husband had not showered in two months.

According to the criminal complaint, Michael Navrotsky became enraged, and when his wife attempted to push him away to protect herself, the situation escalated. He allegedly grabbed her by the midsection and throat, causing Kimberly to struggle to breathe for about three seconds. She was then reportedly punched three times in the face with a closed fist, which left her covered in blood.

Fleeing to Neighbors

The altercation continued as Kimberly Navrotsky tried to escape. She attempted to call 911 but was stopped when Michael Navrotsky allegedly snatched the phone from her. The violent incident then escalated further when Michael allegedly twisted her ankle. Kimberly was able to kick him in the groin and flee to a nearby neighbor’s house, where she called 911.

Police Response and Injuries

When officers arrived at the scene, they observed Kimberly Navrotsky with multiple visible injuries, including a bloody nose that she believed was broken. She was subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities also found that her injuries were consistent with her statement, supporting the battery and strangulation charges against her husband.

Michael Navrotsky’s Account

During questioning, Michael Navrotsky gave a different version of events. He admitted that he and his wife had been arguing, but claimed that he had not showered for three weeks and that his wife had attacked him first. He stated that he only back-handed her once in self-defense. However, police found his version of events inconsistent with the evidence and the victim’s account.

Domestic Violence and Mental Health Concerns

The following day, Kimberly Navrotsky spoke with authorities again, stating that her husband had been diagnosed with delusional episodes and early onset dementia, which she believed contributed to his violent behavior. Despite his mental health challenges, she said he refused to seek treatment.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Michael Navrotsky was booked into the Kenosha County Jail and faces substantial battery, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim charges, along with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. All charges carry a modifier for crimes against an elderly victim, reflecting the age of both the victim and the defendant.

The case highlights the devastating effects of domestic violence, which can sometimes escalate from seemingly minor disputes. Michael Navrotsky now faces serious charges, and his wife’s bravery in escaping the situation has led to her seeking medical attention and speaking out. Authorities will continue to investigate the role of mental health issues in this tragic incident, as Kimberly Navrotsky expressed concern that her husband’s condition played a role in his outbursts.

