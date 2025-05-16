Oregon Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Should Know

Oregon continues to enforce strict rent control measures to protect tenants from sharp rent hikes. Here’s what you need to know about rent increases in 2025:

Maximum Allowable Rent Increase

For 2025, the maximum annual rent increase is 10.0%. This limit applies to most residential rental units that are 15 years old or older.

The cap is calculated as 7% plus the annual change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the West Region, but cannot exceed 10% in any given year.

Only one rent increase is allowed in any 12-month period for a given tenancy.

Exemptions

Newer Buildings: The rent increase cap does not apply to units where the first certificate of occupancy was issued less than 15 years before the notice of the rent increase.

Affordable Housing: Units regulated or certified as affordable housing by government agencies are also exempt if the rent increase is required by program eligibility or a change in the tenant's income.

Notice Requirements

Month-to-month tenants: Landlords must provide at least 90 days’ written notice before the rent increase takes effect.

Week-to-week tenants: Only 7 days’ notice is required.

Other Key Points

No rent increases are allowed during the first year of tenancy for month-to-month renters.

The maximum rent increase for 2024 was also 10.0%, reflecting ongoing inflation and housing market pressures.

The law is designed to balance tenant protections with the need for landlords to cover rising costs.

Special Note for Manufactured Homes

In 2025, a new law specifically limits rent increases for manufactured home parks and marinas to 6%, but this does not apply to parks and marinas with 30 or fewer spaces.



Oregon tenants in most older rental units cannot face more than a 10% rent increase in 2025, and must receive proper advance notice. Newer buildings and certain affordable housing units are exempt. If you receive a rent increase that you believe violates these rules, consider reaching out to a tenant advocacy group or legal aid for assistance

