Oregon Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Should Know

Oregon continues to enforce strict rent control measures to protect tenants from sharp rent hikes. Here’s what you need to know about rent increases in 2025:
Maximum Allowable Rent Increase
- For 2025, the maximum annual rent increase is 10.0%. This limit applies to most residential rental units that are 15 years old or older.
- The cap is calculated as 7% plus the annual change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the West Region, but cannot exceed 10% in any given year.
- Only one rent increase is allowed in any 12-month period for a given tenancy.
Exemptions
- Newer Buildings: The rent increase cap does not apply to units where the first certificate of occupancy was issued less than 15 years before the notice of the rent increase.
- Affordable Housing: Units regulated or certified as affordable housing by government agencies are also exempt if the rent increase is required by program eligibility or a change in the tenant’s income.
Notice Requirements
- Month-to-month tenants: Landlords must provide at least 90 days’ written notice before the rent increase takes effect.
- Week-to-week tenants: Only 7 days’ notice is required.
Other Key Points
- No rent increases are allowed during the first year of tenancy for month-to-month renters.
- The maximum rent increase for 2024 was also 10.0%, reflecting ongoing inflation and housing market pressures.
- The law is designed to balance tenant protections with the need for landlords to cover rising costs.
Special Note for Manufactured Homes
- In 2025, a new law specifically limits rent increases for manufactured home parks and marinas to 6%, but this does not apply to parks and marinas with 30 or fewer spaces.
Oregon tenants in most older rental units cannot face more than a 10% rent increase in 2025, and must receive proper advance notice. Newer buildings and certain affordable housing units are exempt. If you receive a rent increase that you believe violates these rules, consider reaching out to a tenant advocacy group or legal aid for assistance