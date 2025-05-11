Oklahoma Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Right Turn on Red Allowed: In Oklahoma, drivers are permitted to make a right turn at a red light, but only after coming to a complete stop and ensuring the turn can be made safely.

Mandatory Full Stop: Before turning right on red, you must come to a complete stop at the marked stop line, or if none, before entering the crosswalk or intersection.

Yielding Requirements: Drivers must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians lawfully within the crosswalk and to any other vehicles lawfully using the intersection.

Prohibitions: If there is a sign posted that prohibits right turns on red at a specific intersection, you must obey that sign and cannot turn right on red there.

Proper Lane Position: The approach and the turn must be made as close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway.

Special Notes and Updates

Local Restrictions Possible: Municipalities may install signs to prohibit right turns on red at specific intersections, especially in high-traffic or pedestrian-heavy areas.

No Statewide Ban: As of 2025, there is no statewide ban on right turns on red, but some community leaders continue to discuss restrictions in certain areas for safety reasons.

Enforcement: Failing to stop completely or failing to yield can result in traffic citations and liability in the event of a collision.

Summary Table

Rule Status in Oklahoma (2025) Right turn on red allowed? Yes, after full stop and yielding Must yield to pedestrians and traffic? Yes Allowed if sign prohibits? No, must obey posted signs Full stop required before turn? Yes Local exceptions possible? Yes, if posted

Key Takeaway

You may turn right on red in Oklahoma after a complete stop and yielding to pedestrians and traffic, unless a posted sign prohibits it. Always check for local signage and proceed with caution.

SOURCE