Oklahoma Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

- Right Turn on Red Allowed: In Oklahoma, drivers are permitted to make a right turn at a red light, but only after coming to a complete stop and ensuring the turn can be made safely.
- Mandatory Full Stop: Before turning right on red, you must come to a complete stop at the marked stop line, or if none, before entering the crosswalk or intersection.
- Yielding Requirements: Drivers must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians lawfully within the crosswalk and to any other vehicles lawfully using the intersection.
- Prohibitions: If there is a sign posted that prohibits right turns on red at a specific intersection, you must obey that sign and cannot turn right on red there.
- Proper Lane Position: The approach and the turn must be made as close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway.
Special Notes and Updates
- Local Restrictions Possible: Municipalities may install signs to prohibit right turns on red at specific intersections, especially in high-traffic or pedestrian-heavy areas.
- No Statewide Ban: As of 2025, there is no statewide ban on right turns on red, but some community leaders continue to discuss restrictions in certain areas for safety reasons.
- Enforcement: Failing to stop completely or failing to yield can result in traffic citations and liability in the event of a collision.
Summary Table
|Rule
|Status in Oklahoma (2025)
|Right turn on red allowed?
|Yes, after full stop and yielding
|Must yield to pedestrians and traffic?
|Yes
|Allowed if sign prohibits?
|No, must obey posted signs
|Full stop required before turn?
|Yes
|Local exceptions possible?
|Yes, if posted
Key Takeaway
You may turn right on red in Oklahoma after a complete stop and yielding to pedestrians and traffic, unless a posted sign prohibits it. Always check for local signage and proceed with caution.