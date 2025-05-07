MissouriTraffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Missouri’s right turn on red rule remains largely unchanged in 2025, but understanding its details and exceptions is crucial for safe and lawful driving. Here’s a comprehensive overview of the current law and best practices for right turns at red lights in Missouri.

Right Turn on Red: What the Law Says

Missouri law allows drivers to make a right turn at a red traffic signal unless there is a posted sign specifically prohibiting it. This rule applies statewide, including in cities like Springfield, and is consistent with traffic laws in most other U.S. states.

Key requirements for making a right turn on red in Missouri:

Complete Stop Required: Before turning right on red, drivers must come to a complete stop at the marked stop line, or before entering the crosswalk or intersection if there is no line.

Yield to Traffic and Pedestrians: After stopping, drivers must yield to all other vehicles and pedestrians lawfully within the intersection or crosswalk. The turn can only be made when it is safe to do so.

No “Rolling” Turns: The red signal cannot be treated as a yield sign. Rolling through the intersection without stopping is illegal and can result in a traffic violation.

Obey Prohibitive Signs: If a sign is posted stating “No Turn on Red,” the turn is strictly prohibited, and drivers must wait for the green light before proceeding.

Special Considerations

School Crossing Guards: Drivers must never turn right on red while a crossing guard is present in the crosswalk, even if the way appears clear. Always wait until the crossing guard and all pedestrians have safely cleared the intersection before proceeding.

Drivers must never turn right on red while a crossing guard is present in the crosswalk, even if the way appears clear. Always wait until the crossing guard and all pedestrians have safely cleared the intersection before proceeding. Right-of-Way: Always prioritize the right-of-way of pedestrians and oncoming traffic. Failing to yield can result in significant legal consequences and contribute to accidents.

Penalties for Violations

Violating the right turn on red rule-such as failing to stop, not yielding, or ignoring posted signs-can result in traffic citations, fines, and points on your driving record. More severe violations, especially those resulting in accidents, may lead to higher penalties or liability under Missouri’s comparative fault system.

Summary Table

Rule Requirement Right turn on red allowed? Yes, unless posted otherwise Complete stop required? Yes Must yield to pedestrians/vehicles? Yes “No Turn on Red” sign present? Turn prohibited

Missouri drivers may turn right on red after stopping and yielding, unless a posted sign prohibits it. Always exercise caution, respect right-of-way rules, and remain alert for crossing guards and pedestrians to ensure safe and legal turns.

Have more questions about Missouri’s traffic laws or other driving rules? Let me know!

SOURCE