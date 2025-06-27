Mississippi Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

In 2025, Mississippi continues to follow a rule that many drivers may already be familiar with — the “Right Turn on Red” rule. This rule allows drivers to make a right turn even when the traffic light is red, but only under certain conditions. Understanding this rule can help keep roads safer and help drivers avoid traffic tickets.

What Is the Right Turn on Red Rule?

The Right Turn on Red rule lets drivers turn right at a red traffic light after stopping completely. This rule is in place unless a posted sign clearly says “No Turn on Red.” The main idea is to keep traffic moving while still making sure everyone stays safe.

When You Can Turn Right on Red

You are allowed to turn right on a red light in Mississippi if:

You come to a full stop first.

You check for and yield to pedestrians and other vehicles.

There is no sign that says “No Turn on Red.”

Always make sure the way is clear and safe before making your turn.

Left Turn on Red: Special Case

In Mississippi, there’s also a rule for left turns on red, but it only applies in a specific case:

You are on a one-way street, and turning left onto another one-way street.

You make a full stop and yield to all traffic and pedestrians.

There is no sign that bans the turn.

This makes it legal to turn left on red, but only in this special situation.

What the Law Says

Mississippi law (Miss. Code § 63-3-309) outlines how traffic signals should be followed. The driver must obey signals and signs unless a police officer or emergency situation tells them otherwise.

The law supports the Right Turn on Red rule, making sure drivers stop first, check surroundings, and only turn when it’s safe and legal.

Why This Rule Matters

Knowing the right way to turn on red helps you:

Avoid fines or traffic tickets.

Stay safe on the road.

Respect the rights of pedestrians and other drivers.

It’s not just about saving time; it’s about staying responsible behind the wheel.

Summary Table

Type of Turn Allowed on Red? Conditions Right Turn on Red Yes Stop first, yield, no “No Turn on Red” sign Left Turn on Red Yes (special) Only from one-way to one-way street

The Right Turn on Red rule in Mississippi remains active and helpful in 2025. As long as you follow the conditions—stopping fully, checking for signs, and yielding to others—you can make that turn safely and legally. Remember, safe driving starts with knowing and following the rules of the road.

