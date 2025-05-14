Louisiana Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

As of 2025, Louisiana law continues to permit drivers to turn right at a red light after coming to a complete stop, unless there is a sign specifically prohibiting the maneuver. This rule is designed to help keep traffic moving efficiently at intersections where it is safe to do so.

Key Requirements for a Legal Right Turn on Red in Louisiana:

Complete Stop: Drivers must come to a full stop before the crosswalk or intersection line when facing a steady red signal.

Check for Prohibitive Signage: If there is a posted sign stating “No Turn on Red,” the right turn is not allowed.

Yielding: The driver must yield to all pedestrians in the crosswalk and any oncoming vehicles with the right-of-way before proceeding.

Turning Position: The approach and the turn must be made as close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway.

Exceptions and Special Cases

Left Turn on Red: Louisiana also allows a left turn on red, but only when turning from a one-way street onto another one-way street, after a complete stop and if not prohibited by signage.

Local Modifications: The Department of Transportation or local authorities may post signs or signals that modify or prohibit right (or left) turns on red at specific intersections, and drivers must obey these directions.

Penalties for Violations

Failing to follow these rules-such as not stopping fully, making a turn where prohibited, or not yielding to pedestrians-can result in traffic citations, fines, and increased insurance premiums. For example, in Jefferson Parish, the fine for failing to yield or stop at a red light was $193.75 as of late 2022.

Summary Table: Right Turn on Red in Louisiana (2025)

Action Allowed? Conditions Right turn on red Yes Full stop, no prohibiting sign, yield first Left turn on red (one-way) Yes From one-way to one-way, full stop, yield Right turn on red (with sign) No Prohibited if “No Turn on Red” sign present Must yield to pedestrians Yes Always required

Bottom Line:

In Louisiana, as of 2025, you may turn right on red after a complete stop and yielding to others, unless a sign says otherwise. Always check for posted restrictions and prioritize pedestrian and intersection safety.

SOURCE