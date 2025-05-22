Louisiana Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Should Know

Louisiana remains a landlord-friendly state in 2025, with no statewide rent control laws. This means landlords can generally raise rent by any amount they choose, and there are no statutory limits on the frequency or size of rent increases. Even large increases—such as 100% or more—are legal, provided proper notice is given and the terms of the lease are followed.

Notice Requirements

Fixed-Term Leases: For tenants with a year-long or other fixed-term lease, landlords can only raise rent at the end of the lease term. They must typically provide at least 30 days’ written notice before the lease ends if they plan to increase the rent.

Month-to-Month Leases: For tenants on a month-to-month lease, landlords must give at least 10 days' written notice before raising the rent. Some sources recommend 30 days, so tenants should check their lease for any specific requirements.

When Rent Increases Are Not Allowed

Landlords cannot increase rent in the middle of a fixed-term lease unless the lease specifically allows it.

Rent increases cannot be used for discriminatory or retaliatory purposes. Increases targeting tenants based on race, religion, gender, disability, or in retaliation for exercising legal rights (such as requesting repairs) are illegal under the Fair Housing Act.

Local Developments and Proposed Changes

New Orleans: While there is still no rent control in Louisiana, New Orleans officials are discussing a bill that would cap annual rent hikes at 5% for certain properties. As of 2025, this proposal has not become law, but tenants should monitor local news for updates as it could affect future rent increases in the city.

Other Tenant Protections in 2025

Security Deposits: Landlords must return security deposits within 30 days of lease termination and provide an itemized list of deductions if any are made.

Eviction Notice: The minimum notice period for eviction due to nonpayment of rent has increased from 5 to 10 days.

Right to Repairs: Tenants now have stronger rights to request repairs for critical issues, with landlords required to address them within a reasonable timeframe (7–14 days).

Tenants now have stronger rights to request repairs for critical issues, with landlords required to address them within a reasonable timeframe (7–14 days). Fair Housing: Landlords cannot reject applicants based on source of income, including housing vouchers.

Key Takeaways for Louisiana Tenants in 2025

There is no statewide cap on rent increases; landlords can raise rent by any amount with proper notice.

Notice periods: 30 days for fixed-term leases, 10 days for month-to-month (check your lease for specifics).

Rent increases cannot be discriminatory or retaliatory.

No rent control is in effect, but New Orleans may consider local caps in the future.

Review your lease and stay informed about local changes to protect your rights.

If you have concerns about a rent increase or believe it may be unlawful, consult your lease, contact local housing advocacy organizations, or seek legal advice.

