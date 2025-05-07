License Renewal for Seniors in Wisconsin: What You Need to Know

In Wisconsin, nearly one out of every three licensed drivers is over the age of 55. While the driving laws apply equally to all, the state may place extra requirements on older drivers to ensure road safety.

If you’re an older driver in Wisconsin—or someone who cares for one—this guide will help you understand the rules for license renewals, restrictions, and how the state handles concerns about unsafe drivers.

License Renewal Rules for Older Drivers in Wisconsin

All Wisconsin drivers must renew their licenses every eight years. However, the renewal process differs for drivers over the age of 65.

Key Rules for Older Drivers:

Drivers 64 and under can renew online.

Drivers 65 and older must renew in person at a DMV Service Center.

During in-person renewals, senior drivers may be asked to undergo extra testing, depending on their health or driving ability.

Tests That May Be Required During Renewal

1. Vision Test

A vision test is mandatory at every in-person renewal. You can:

Take the test at the DMV for free, or

Submit a vision certificate completed by a licensed medical provider within 90 days of renewal.

2. Written Test

This may be required:

If DMV staff notice any concerns during renewal

If requested by a doctor, police officer, or anyone aware of the driver’s health

3. Highway Sign Identification Test

Often done with the written test, but scored separately.

4. Road Test

May be required if the DMV or a medical professional believes the person’s driving ability needs evaluation.

Possible Restrictions for Older Drivers

After evaluating a senior driver’s condition, the DMV may apply restrictions to the license. These may include:

Wearing glasses or contact lenses

No freeway driving

Daytime driving only

Driving within a limited geographic area

Such restrictions aim to keep drivers safe, not to limit freedom unnecessarily.

Reporting an Unsafe Driver in Wisconsin

Anyone—whether a doctor, nurse, or concerned citizen—can report someone they believe is unsafe behind the wheel.

How to Report:

Medical professionals must complete a Medical Examination Report.

Others can fill out a Driver Condition or Behavior Report.

The Medical Review Office at the Wisconsin DOT will evaluate the report and decide if action is needed. This may include requesting:

A road test

A vision exam

A medical certificate

Or even canceling the license

If the report is from a medical provider, a license can be canceled immediately, even without the driver’s consent.

Confidentiality:

Wisconsin has an open records law, so the driver may find out who filed the report. However, you can ask for confidentiality using a special form if you have good reason to stay anonymous.

Getting a Driver’s License Reinstated

If a license is suspended or revoked, the driver may be able to get it back. Full information is available on the Wisconsin DMV website, under the section titled “How to reinstate a driver’s license or driving privilege.”

Parking Placards and License Plates for Disabled Drivers

Wisconsin provides disabled parking placards or license plates to eligible drivers who:

Cannot walk 200 feet without resting

Need help walking or use a mobility aid

Have severe lung, heart, or orthopedic issues

Use portable oxygen

For full instructions on applying for temporary or permanent disability placards, visit the Wisconsin DMV’s “Disabled parking license plates” page.

Resources for Senior Drivers

The Wisconsin DMV website has a section just for older drivers, with tools like:

The Older Driver Workbook: Be Safe, Not Sorry, a guide that helps seniors assess their driving ability

Links to driver handbooks in English, Spanish, and Hmong

Lists of transportation alternatives for seniors who can no longer drive

Wisconsin offers a balanced approach to senior driver safety—giving freedom to older drivers while also ensuring they remain fit to drive. From in-person renewals and vision tests to possible restrictions and support tools, the system is designed to keep both drivers and others on the road safe.

If you or a loved one is a senior driver, understanding these rules can help avoid confusion and ensure continued independence.

And if there’s ever a concern—whether it’s about license cancellation or an unsafe driver—you can reach out to the Wisconsin DMV or even consult a traffic attorney for guidance.

