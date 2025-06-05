License Renewal for Seniors in Vermont: What You Need to Know

Renewal Frequency and Methods

Renewal Cycle: Vermont driver’s licenses can be renewed for either 2 or 4 years, regardless of age.

Vermont driver’s licenses can be renewed for either 2 or 4 years, regardless of age. Renewal Methods: Online or by Mail: Seniors can renew online or by mail if their license photo remains valid (photos are valid for up to nine years). In Person: Required for certain circumstances (see below).



New Requirements for Older Drivers (2025 Update)

Age 70 and Older: In-Person Renewal Required: Seniors aged 70 and above must renew their license in person at a DMV office. Vision Test: A vision test must be passed at the time of renewal for applicants 70 and older.

Age 85 and Older: Road Test: Proposed legislation would require drivers aged 85 and older to successfully complete a road test as part of the renewal process. (Check with the DMV for the latest status of this requirement.)



Documentation Needed

For In-Person Renewal: Renewal notice or completed form VL-021 Current license or other ID Payment Additional documentation if there has been a name change or for certain types of licenses (e.g., REAL ID)1



Additional Notes

Family or Physician Recommendations: A family member, doctor, or public safety officer can recommend a re-examination if there are concerns about driving ability.

A family member, doctor, or public safety officer can recommend a re-examination if there are concerns about driving ability. Commercial Licenses: Commercial driver’s licenses must always be renewed in person.

Summary Table

Age Group Renewal Cycle Renewal Method Vision Test Road Test Under 70 2 or 4 years Online, mail, or in person Not required Not required 70–84 2 or 4 years In person only Required Not required 85+ 2 or 4 years In person only Required May be required (pending legislation)



Vermont seniors aged 70 and older must renew their license in person and pass a vision test. Drivers 85 and older may soon need to pass a road test as well, pending new legislation. Online and mail renewals remain available for those under 70, provided their photo is current. Always check with the Vermont DMV for the latest requirements before renewing.

