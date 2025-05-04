License Renewal for Seniors in South Carolina: What You Need to Know

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) enforces many rules and regulations for drivers of all ages. However, some of these rules, such as special conditions for renewing driver’s licenses and obtaining disability parking placards, are especially relevant for older drivers. This article will guide you through the important driving rules for seniors in South Carolina, especially those over the age of 65.

License Renewal Rules for Older Drivers in South Carolina

For drivers aged 65 and older, there are special rules for renewing their driver’s licenses.

Time Limits for Renewal

Drivers age 65 and older must renew their license every five years.

Drivers under 65 may renew their license for five years by mail, or ten years in person at a local DMV office.

Vision Test

A vision test is required only for those getting a beginner’s permit or a new driver’s license, or if the driver has moved out of state and returned to South Carolina.

Drivers can either take the vision test at the DMV or have it conducted by a licensed eye care professional. If needed, a Report of Vision Screening must be submitted by the eye care professional.

Written Test

A written test may be required at the discretion of DMV personnel.

Road Test

A road test may be required at the discretion of DMV personnel.

Possible License Restrictions for Older Drivers

After administering a driving test, the DMV may impose restrictions or conditions on an older driver’s license. Some common restrictions include:

Glasses or corrective lenses : A common restriction for older drivers.

: A common restriction for older drivers. No freeway driving .

. No nighttime driving .

. Time-of-day restrictions: For example, no driving during rush hour.

These restrictions are meant to ensure the driver’s safety and the safety of others on the road.

How to Request an Unsafe Driver Investigation in South Carolina

In South Carolina, the DMV accepts information about potentially unsafe drivers from courts, police officers, and other DMV personnel. Unlike many other states, South Carolina does not have a formal process for family members or friends to report unsafe drivers directly.

For more details on how to report an unsafe driver, contact your local DMV office or the South Carolina Driver Improvement Office at the following address:

P.O. Box 1498

Columbia, SC 29216

How to Get a Driver’s License Reinstated

If your driver’s license has been suspended or revoked in South Carolina, contact one of the DMV offices across the state to learn how to reinstate it. They will provide guidance on the process and requirements to get your license back.

How to Obtain Parking Placards or License Plates for a Disabled Driver

South Carolina provides disabled parking placards (also called hangars) and license plates for individuals with mobility impairments. To qualify for a disabled placard or plate, a licensed medical practitioner must certify the condition.

Who Can Get a Disabled Placard or Plate?

You may qualify if you have a condition such as:

Inability to walk 100 feet without pain or further health complications.

Need for an assistive device like a wheelchair, crutch, or prosthetic device.

Severe lung disease or use of portable oxygen.

Severe cardiac condition or difficulty walking due to arthritis, neurological, or orthopedic conditions.

Blindness.

How to Apply

To obtain a disabled parking placard or plate:

Complete and sign the Disabled Placard and License Plate Application. Have a licensed physician complete the Physician’s Statement section of the application. Pay a $36 fee for a disabled plate or a $1 fee for a disabled parking placard. Mail the completed application to the address on the form.

Learn More About South Carolina Driving Rules for Seniors

For more information on licensing, vehicle registration, and driving rules for seniors, you can visit the South Carolina DMV website. The Driver’s Manual on their website contains detailed descriptions of DMV requirements, road rules, and helpful driving tips for older drivers.

