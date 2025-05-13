License Renewal for Seniors in Oregon: What You Need to Know

License Validity: Oregon driver’s licenses are valid for eight years for all drivers, including seniors.

Vision Screening: If you will be 50 or older on the date your license expires, you must pass a vision screening at each renewal. The test checks both visual acuity (must be 20/70 or better with corrective lenses) and a field of vision of at least 110 degrees.

No Maximum Age Limit: There is no upper age limit for renewing a driver’s license in Oregon, but the vision test is mandatory for those 50 and older.

Renewal Process

Renewal Window: You can renew your license up to two years before it expires. If your license has been expired for more than one year, you must apply for a new license, which includes retaking the knowledge and driving tests.

Online Renewal : Many drivers can renew online, but if you require a vision test (age 50+), you must renew in person at a DMV office.

Required Documents: Bring proof of identity and Oregon residency when renewing in person.

Additional Restrictions

Corrective Lenses: If you need glasses or contacts to meet the vision requirements, your license will include a restriction requiring you to wear them while driving.

Other Restrictions: The DMV may impose additional restrictions (such as no nighttime driving or requiring adaptive equipment) based on your health or driving ability, if warranted for safety.

REAL ID Considerations

If you want a REAL ID-compliant license, you must apply in person and pay an additional fee.

Summary Table: Oregon Senior License Renewal

Requirement Detail Renewal period Every 8 years Vision screening Required at every renewal age 50+ Online renewal Not available if vision test is required Maximum age None Additional restrictions Possible based on DMV assessment REAL ID option In-person only, extra fee

Key Takeaways:

Seniors in Oregon must renew their license every eight years and pass a vision screening if they are 50 or older. There is no maximum age for renewal, but the DMV may add restrictions as needed for safety. Most seniors will need to renew in person due to the vision test requirement

