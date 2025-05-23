License Renewal for Seniors in Ohio: What You Need to Know

Drivers age 65 and older in Ohio must renew their driver’s license every four years. Seniors are not eligible for the eight-year renewal option available to younger drivers.

Testing Requirements

Seniors do not have to take a special written or road test solely because of age when renewing their license.

All drivers, including seniors, must pass a vision screening at every in-person renewal. If you do not pass the vision screening at the BMV, you may submit results from an eye exam by an optometrist or ophthalmologist conducted within the last 90 days.

Renewal Process

Seniors must generally renew their licenses in person at a deputy registrar’s office, as online renewal is not widely available for this age group.

Required documents typically include proof of identity, Social Security number, and Ohio residency.

Special Circumstances

If your license has been expired for more than six months, you will need to obtain a temporary permit and pass both the written and driving tests to receive a new license.

The BMV may require a driving test at any age if there is reason to believe a driver cannot operate a vehicle safely due to medical or vision concerns.

Summary Table

Requirement Age 65+ Under 65 Renewal interval Every 4 years 4 or 8 years Vision test Required at every renewal Required at every renewal Written/road test Only if medically indicated Only if medically indicated Online/mail renewal Not generally available Limited availability

Key Takeaway:

Seniors in Ohio must renew their license every four years and pass a vision test at each renewal, but are not subject to special written or road tests unless medically required. Renewals are typically done in person at the BMV.

