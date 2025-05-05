License Renewal for Seniors in Minnesota: What You Need to Know

As Minnesota’s population ages, the number of older drivers on the road is steadily increasing. By 2035, it’s expected that more than 20% of the state’s population will be over the age of 65. With age, changes in vision, reflexes, and hearing can affect a person’s ability to drive safely.

To help senior drivers stay independent and safe, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) has introduced several rules and helpful programs focused on aging drivers.

Is There a Maximum Driving Age in Minnesota?

No, there is no legal age limit for driving in Minnesota. Even at 112 years old, you can still renew your driver’s license if you can pass a vision test and have no serious medical issues affecting your driving ability.

Drivers aged 65 and above can request to have the word “SENIOR” printed on their license, but it is optional and done only if the person asks for it. Otherwise, the license looks the same as for younger drivers.

License Renewal Rules for Senior Drivers

In Minnesota, driver’s licenses are valid for 4 years for all drivers aged 21 and older. They expire on the driver’s birthday. Here’s how the renewal process works:

You must renew your license in person at a local DVS office.

at a local DVS office. You can pre-fill the application online to save time at the counter.

to save time at the counter. A vision test is done at no cost during renewal.

is done at no cost during renewal. No road or written test is needed unless DVS has concerns about your driving ability.

Once your application and vision test are complete, you’ll get a new photo taken, and your renewed license will arrive by mail.

Reporting Unsafe Drivers in Minnesota

If you believe that a senior citizen—or anyone—is no longer fit to drive, you can submit a written request to the DVS for an evaluation. This is called a Request for Examination of Driver.

Your report must include:

The driver’s full name and birth date

Their license number (if known)

A description of the safety concern

Details about why you believe they are at risk

Your name, address, and phone number

Family reports are kept confidential, and your identity won’t be shared unless required by court.

You can upload the form on the Minnesota eServices portal or post it to:

Driver and Vehicle Services

Attn: Medical Unit

445 Minnesota Street, Suite 170

St. Paul, MN 55101

If the DVS finds the driver unfit, they may suspend the license and send a letter with steps to get the license reinstated, if possible.

How to Get a Disability Parking Certificate

Senior citizens or others with mobility challenges may be eligible for a disability parking certificate. To qualify, a certified healthcare professional must confirm that you meet one or more conditions, such as:

Needing help to walk or using aids like canes or walkers

Having a serious respiratory or heart condition

Using portable oxygen

Being legally blind

Having lost a limb or being unable to use an artificial limb

Fill out the application with your doctor’s signature and submit it online, at your local DVS office, or by mailing the form.

Extra Support for Older Drivers

As people age, there’s a higher risk of being involved in a car accident due to slower reaction time or reduced eyesight. If you’re an older driver dealing with a traffic violation, collision, or license issues, it might be a good idea to speak to an attorney.

Also, completing a senior driver safety course may help you stay confident on the road and even make you eligible for a discount on your car insurance.

You can also check resources like:

The Minnesota Driver’s Manual

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website

Local driving schools that offer refresher courses for seniors

Minnesota is committed to helping senior drivers stay safe while maintaining their independence. By following the state’s driving rules and using available resources—like medical parking permits, vision tests, and voluntary evaluations—seniors can continue driving with confidence and responsibility.

If you’re a senior driver or care for one, understanding these rules can help ensure safety and peace of mind on the road.

