License Renewal for Seniors in Kentucky: What You Need to Know

Vision Screening Requirement Begins in 2025

Starting January 1, 2025, all Kentucky drivers-including seniors-must pass a vision screening to renew their driver’s license. This is a significant change from previous years, when vision tests were not routinely required unless your license had been suspended or expired for over a year. The new law applies to every renewal, regardless of the driver’s age.

Where to Complete the Vision Screening:

You can take the vision test at a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Office, where the same equipment and procedures used for first-time applicants will be employed.

Alternative Option:

If you prefer, you may have your vision checked by your own eye care professional or a KYTC Credentialed Medical Specialist. In that case, you’ll need to submit a signed vision screening form, completed within one year prior to your renewal, either online or in person.

Renewal Process and Frequency

Renewal Cycle:

Kentucky offers licenses valid for either four or eight years. You may choose your preferred term at renewal.

How to Renew: In person: Still available and recommended for those needing assistance or who have not completed an outside vision screening. Online or by mail: Remain available for those who upload a completed and signed vision screening form from a qualified specialist.

Early Renewal:

You can renew your license up to 180 days (about six months) before it expires, which is encouraged if you anticipate needing corrective measures to meet the vision standard.

No Age-Specific Rules for Seniors

Kentucky does not have special renewal rules or shorter renewal cycles specifically for older drivers. All drivers, regardless of age, follow the same renewal procedures and timelines.

There are no additional written or road tests required for seniors unless your license has been suspended or expired for more than a year.

Medical Reviews and Restrictions

Kentucky’s licensing authorities can investigate concerns about a driver’s safety if reported by physicians, officials, or concerned citizens. If necessary, restrictions such as requiring corrective lenses may be placed on your license.

Disability parking placards are available for those with impaired mobility, upon physician certification.

Summary Table: Kentucky Senior License Renewal (2025)

Requirement Details Vision screening Mandatory for all renewals starting Jan. 1, 2025 Renewal cycle 4 or 8 years (driver’s choice) Renewal methods In person, online, or by mail (with vision form) Age-specific rules None-same process for all ages Early renewal Up to 180 days before expiration Medical/vision restrictions Possible if concerns are reported and verified

Bottom Line:

From 2025, all Kentucky drivers-including seniors-must pass a vision screening for license renewal. There are no additional or age-specific hurdles for older adults, but early renewal and preparation are recommended to ensure you meet the new requirements.

