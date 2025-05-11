License Renewal for Seniors in Connecticut: What You Need to Know

Seniors (age 65 and older) in Connecticut can choose a standard 6-year renewal ($72), an 8-year renewal ($96), or request a special 2-year renewal for $.

The 2-year renewal is optional, not mandatory, and is designed to offer flexibility for older drivers who may prefer shorter renewal periods.

Renewal Process

Seniors can renew their licenses online, by mail (if unable to visit in person due to a major medical condition), or at a DMV office.

The process is the same as for younger drivers, with no additional or special testing requirements for older adults.

Connecticut does not require a vision test at renewal for any age group.

Medical and Safety Considerations

While there are no age-specific testing requirements, the DMV Medical Review Division can assess a senior’s driving ability if there are concerns about safety, often prompted by family or physician reports.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation monitors senior driver safety, but as of 2025, there are no additional restrictions or mandatory assessments solely based on age.

Grace Periods and Expired Licenses

If a license expires, there is a grace period of up to two years to renew, but driving with an expired license is not permitted and can result in fines or penalties.

Key Takeaways

Seniors have flexible renewal options, including a 2-year license.

No mandatory vision or special testing for seniors at renewal.

Renewal can be completed online, by mail (with medical need), or in person.

Driving with an expired license is illegal, even within the grace period.

Medical reviews are possible if safety concerns are reported.

Connecticut’s license renewal process for seniors is designed to be accessible and does not impose extra requirements solely based on age.

