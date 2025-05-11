License Renewal for Seniors in Connecticut: What You Need to Know

- Seniors (age 65 and older) in Connecticut can choose a standard 6-year renewal ($72), an 8-year renewal ($96), or request a special 2-year renewal for $.
- The 2-year renewal is optional, not mandatory, and is designed to offer flexibility for older drivers who may prefer shorter renewal periods.
Renewal Process
- Seniors can renew their licenses online, by mail (if unable to visit in person due to a major medical condition), or at a DMV office.
- The process is the same as for younger drivers, with no additional or special testing requirements for older adults.
- Connecticut does not require a vision test at renewal for any age group.
Medical and Safety Considerations
- While there are no age-specific testing requirements, the DMV Medical Review Division can assess a senior’s driving ability if there are concerns about safety, often prompted by family or physician reports.
- The Connecticut Department of Transportation monitors senior driver safety, but as of 2025, there are no additional restrictions or mandatory assessments solely based on age.
Grace Periods and Expired Licenses
- If a license expires, there is a grace period of up to two years to renew, but driving with an expired license is not permitted and can result in fines or penalties.
Key Takeaways
- Seniors have flexible renewal options, including a 2-year license.
- No mandatory vision or special testing for seniors at renewal.
- Renewal can be completed online, by mail (with medical need), or in person.
- Driving with an expired license is illegal, even within the grace period.
- Medical reviews are possible if safety concerns are reported.
Connecticut’s license renewal process for seniors is designed to be accessible and does not impose extra requirements solely based on age.