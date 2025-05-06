License Renewal for Seniors in Colorado: What You Need to Know

In Colorado, license renewal rules for seniors include specific requirements designed to ensure safety while accommodating older drivers.

Renewal Frequency and Methods

Drivers aged 61 and older must renew their licenses every five years, unlike younger drivers who renew every ten years. Those aged 65 and younger can renew online, by mail, or in person. However, once a driver reaches 66, they must renew in person and pass a vision test, unless they have passed a vision test within the last six months, in which case they may renew by mail. Online renewal is not available for drivers 66 and older.

Vision and Testing Requirements

A vision test is mandatory for all drivers aged 66 and above at renewal. If there are concerns about a senior driver’s ability to drive safely-raised by law enforcement, courts, physicians, optometrists, or family members-the Colorado DMV may require a written or road test. Such re-examinations are triggered by incidents like multiple accidents or medical conditions affecting driving ability. Seniors are notified by mail and must complete the required tests within 20 days at a DMV office.

License Restrictions

Based on test results, the DMV may impose restrictions on a senior’s license, such as requiring corrective lenses or limiting driving to certain times of day (e.g., no driving at night or during sunrise/sunset). These restrictions aim to enhance safety without unnecessarily limiting mobility.

Renewal Process for Seniors

For in-person renewal, seniors must schedule an appointment, bring necessary documents, pass the vision exam, pay a $26 fee, and have their photo and fingerprints taken. The new license is mailed within 30 days. Renewal by mail requires eligibility confirmation, a completed form, payment by check or money order, and proper documentation. Processing by mail can take up to eight weeks.

Reporting and Safety

Physicians are encouraged-but not required-to report medical conditions that could impair driving. Family members or others can also request driver re-examination if safety concerns arise. Colorado law mandates reporting if a senior’s eyesight deteriorates to the point of unsafe driving.

Colorado’s senior license renewal process balances safety with convenience, requiring more frequent renewals, vision testing, and possible driving tests or restrictions for older drivers. Would you like details on how to prepare for the vision or road tests?

SOURCE