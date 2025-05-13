Kentucky Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Kentucky law continues to allow drivers to make a right turn at a red light, but there are specific rules and exceptions that must be followed:
- Mandatory Full Stop: Before turning right on red, drivers must come to a complete stop at the marked stop line. If there is no stop line, stop before entering the crosswalk or intersection.
- No Turn on Red Signs: If there is a posted sign stating “No Turn on Red,” you must wait for a green light before making the turn. These signs override the general rule and make right turns on red illegal at those intersections.
- Yielding Requirements: After stopping, drivers must yield the right-of-way to all pedestrians in the crosswalk and any oncoming traffic that has the right-of-way.
- Turn Signals: Kentucky law requires drivers to signal their intention before making a turn, including right turns on red.
- Left Turn on Red (Special Case): Kentucky also allows left turns on red from a one-way street onto another one-way street, provided there is no sign prohibiting the movement and all other requirements (full stop, yielding) are met.
Summary Table
|Action
|Allowed?
|Conditions/Exceptions
|Right turn on red
|Yes
|After full stop, unless prohibited by sign, yield first
|Left turn on red (one-way)
|Yes
|From one-way to one-way, after stop, unless prohibited
|Right turn on red (signed)
|No
|If “No Turn on Red” sign is present
|Must yield to pedestrians
|Yes
|Always required
|Must signal before turning
|Yes
|Always required
Key Takeaways
- Right turns on red remain legal in Kentucky in 2025, provided you stop fully, yield appropriately, and obey any posted restrictions.
- Failure to follow these rules can result in traffic citations or liability in the event of an accident.
- Always check for local signage and be vigilant for pedestrians and cross-traffic before turning.
There have been no significant changes to the right turn on red rule in Kentucky for 2025; the core requirements remain unchanged from previous years.