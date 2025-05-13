Kentucky Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Kentucky law continues to allow drivers to make a right turn at a red light, but there are specific rules and exceptions that must be followed:

Mandatory Full Stop: Before turning right on red, drivers must come to a complete stop at the marked stop line. If there is no stop line, stop before entering the crosswalk or intersection.

Before turning right on red, drivers must come to a complete stop at the marked stop line. If there is no stop line, stop before entering the crosswalk or intersection. No Turn on Red Signs: If there is a posted sign stating “No Turn on Red,” you must wait for a green light before making the turn. These signs override the general rule and make right turns on red illegal at those intersections.

If there is a posted sign stating “No Turn on Red,” you must wait for a green light before making the turn. These signs override the general rule and make right turns on red illegal at those intersections. Yielding Requirements: After stopping, drivers must yield the right-of-way to all pedestrians in the crosswalk and any oncoming traffic that has the right-of-way.

After stopping, drivers must yield the right-of-way to all pedestrians in the crosswalk and any oncoming traffic that has the right-of-way. Turn Signals: Kentucky law requires drivers to signal their intention before making a turn, including right turns on red.

Kentucky law requires drivers to signal their intention before making a turn, including right turns on red. Left Turn on Red (Special Case): Kentucky also allows left turns on red from a one-way street onto another one-way street, provided there is no sign prohibiting the movement and all other requirements (full stop, yielding) are met.

Summary Table

Action Allowed? Conditions/Exceptions Right turn on red Yes After full stop, unless prohibited by sign, yield first Left turn on red (one-way) Yes From one-way to one-way, after stop, unless prohibited Right turn on red (signed) No If “No Turn on Red” sign is present Must yield to pedestrians Yes Always required Must signal before turning Yes Always required

Key Takeaways

Right turns on red remain legal in Kentucky in 2025, provided you stop fully, yield appropriately, and obey any posted restrictions.

Failure to follow these rules can result in traffic citations or liability in the event of an accident.

Always check for local signage and be vigilant for pedestrians and cross-traffic before turning.

There have been no significant changes to the right turn on red rule in Kentucky for 2025; the core requirements remain unchanged from previous years.

