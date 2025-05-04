Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Tennessee? Here’s What the Law Says

Vaping while driving in Tennessee is not explicitly illegal for adults, but there are important restrictions and exceptions to know.

General Law on Vaping in Tennessee

Tennessee law prohibits the use of vapor products (including e-cigarettes) in all places where smoking is banned.

These places include child care centers, healthcare facilities, schools, and certain public spaces.

The minimum age to purchase, possess, or use vapor products is 21 years old.

Vaping in Vehicles

Tennessee does not have a statewide law that specifically bans vaping in private vehicles for adults.

There is no law that directly prohibits adults from vaping while driving, as long as they are not in a location where vaping is otherwise banned (such as a school bus or a vehicle used for childcare).

However, vaping is banned in state-owned vehicles and in vehicles that are used as part of childcare centers.

Special Considerations

If you are under 21, it is illegal to possess or use vapor products anywhere, including in a vehicle.

Local municipalities may have additional restrictions, so it’s important to check city or county rules, especially in places like Spring Hill, which bans vaping in parks.

Federal law also prohibits the sale of flavored closed-system vaping devices (except tobacco and menthol flavors).

Safety and Distracted Driving

While not specifically illegal, vaping while driving could be considered a form of distracted driving if it interferes with your ability to operate the vehicle safely. Law enforcement could issue a citation if vaping contributes to reckless or inattentive driving, similar to using a cell phone behind the wheel.

Summary Table

Situation Is Vaping Allowed? Adult vaping in private vehicle Yes, unless distracted Vaping in state-owned or childcare vehicle No Under 21 vaping in any vehicle No

Bottom Line:

Adults can vape while driving in Tennessee, except in state-owned or childcare vehicles, or where local rules prohibit it. However, under-21s cannot vape anywhere, and all drivers should avoid vaping if it distracts from safe vehicle operation.

