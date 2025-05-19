Usa laws

Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Oregon? Here’s What the Law Says

by Clarke
Published On:
Vaping while driving in Oregon is not generally illegal for adults, but there are important restrictions you must follow.

Key Points of Oregon Law

  • Illegal with Minors Present: It is illegal to vape (or smoke) in a motor vehicle if there is a person under the age of 18 present. This is a secondary traffic violation, meaning you can be fined if stopped for another reason and found to be vaping with a minor in the car.
  • No Statewide Ban for Adults: There is no law that specifically prohibits adults from vaping while driving if no minors are present in the vehicle.
  • Other Restrictions: Using vapor products is prohibited in certain public places, workplaces, and within 10 feet of building entrances, but these restrictions do not apply to private vehicles unless a minor is present.
  • Product and Age Laws: You must be at least 21 to purchase or possess vaping products in Oregon.

Summary Table

SituationLegal to Vape and Drive?
Adult, no minors in vehicleYes
Minor (under 18) present in vehicleNo (secondary offense, fineable)


Vaping and driving is legal for adults in Oregon as long as there are no minors under 18 in the vehicle. If a minor is present, vaping is prohibited and can result in a fine. Always comply with all other traffic laws and local ordinances.

