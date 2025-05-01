Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Missouri? Here’s What the Law Says

Vaping while driving is not specifically illegal in Missouri. There are no state laws that prohibit the act of using an e-cigarette or vape device while operating a private vehicle. However, there are important considerations regarding distracted driving and specific restrictions for certain vehicles and locations.

Key Points from Missouri Law:

No Statewide Ban:

Missouri law does not explicitly ban vaping while driving for private individuals. The state’s e-cigarette regulations primarily restrict vaping in certain public buildings and on state property, not in private vehicles.

Missouri has very limited distracted driving laws. The main restrictions focus on texting by drivers under 21 and commercial drivers; other distractions, such as eating or vaping, are not specifically prohibited for most drivers.”So, what happens if a police officer in Missouri sees you eating a cheeseburger while driving down the highway? In most cases, nothing. There’s no law that says you can’t eat while driving in this state.”

Vaping is prohibited in all department-owned or leased vehicles and equipment, such as those owned by the Missouri Department of Transportation. This restriction applies to employees and visitors but does not extend to privately owned vehicles.

Vaping is restricted to designated areas in public buildings and on grounds occupied by the state. These restrictions do not apply to private vehicles unless parked or used on state property where such policies are enforced.

Practical Considerations:

Distraction Risk:

While not illegal, vaping while driving could be considered a form of distracted driving if it causes you to lose focus or control of your vehicle. If your driving becomes erratic or unsafe due to vaping, you could potentially be cited for careless or imprudent driving under general traffic safety laws.

Some cities or counties may have their own rules regarding vaping and driving, but there is no evidence of a statewide ban.



It is not illegal to vape and drive in Missouri for private individuals. However, vaping in state-owned vehicles or on certain public properties is prohibited. Drivers should remain attentive, as any distraction-including vaping-can increase the risk of accidents and may result in a citation if it leads to unsafe driving.

