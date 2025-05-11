Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Minnesota? Here’s What the Law Says

There is no Minnesota state law that specifically prohibits vaping (using an e-cigarette or electronic delivery device) while driving a private vehicle.

The Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act (MCIAA) bans vaping in most indoor public places, workplaces, public transportation, and school vehicles, but it does not extend to private vehicles for adult drivers.

Key Restrictions and Exceptions

School and Public Vehicles: Vaping is illegal in vehicles owned, rented, or leased by a school district, and on public transportation vehicles (unless used for personal purposes).

Minors: While Minnesota does not have a statewide ban on smoking or vaping in vehicles with minors present, some other states do.

Distracted Driving: If vaping distracts you from driving safely-such as taking your hands off the wheel or your eyes off the road-you could be cited for careless or reckless driving under Minnesota’s distracted driving laws3. Any activity that impairs your ability to drive safely, including vaping, could result in a ticket if it leads to dangerous driving behavior.

Local Ordinances and Employer Policies

Local governments and private employers may have stricter rules regarding vaping in vehicles, especially for company cars or vehicles used for work purposes.

Summary Table

Situation Is Vaping Illegal? Notes Driving your own car (adult, no minors) No Legal unless it causes distracted or reckless driving Driving with minors in car No statewide ban Some local rules or employer policies may apply Driving a school or public vehicle Yes Prohibited by state law Causing distraction or unsafe driving Not vaping per se, but yes Can be cited for careless/reckless driving if distracted

Vaping and driving in your own vehicle is not illegal in Minnesota, as long as it does not distract you or cause unsafe driving. However, vaping is prohibited in school vehicles, public transportation, and some workplaces, and you can be ticketed if vaping leads to distracted or reckless driving. Always check for local ordinances or employer policies that may impose stricter rules.

