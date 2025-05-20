Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Kentucky? Here’s What the Law Says

No, it is not explicitly illegal to vape while driving a private vehicle in Kentucky as of 2025. There is no state law that specifically bans vaping (using an e-cigarette) while operating a privately owned motor vehicle.

Key Legal Points

No Direct Ban: Kentucky law does not single out vaping while driving as a distinct offense for adult drivers in their personal vehicles.

Kentucky law does not single out vaping while driving as a distinct offense for adult drivers in their personal vehicles. Distracted Driving Laws: While vaping itself isn’t specifically prohibited, Kentucky’s distracted driving and “careless driving” statutes can apply. If vaping distracts you to the point that it impairs your ability to drive safely—such as causing you to take your eyes off the road, hands off the wheel, or mind off driving—you could be cited under general laws like KRS 189.290 (careless driving).

While vaping itself isn’t specifically prohibited, Kentucky’s distracted driving and “careless driving” statutes can apply. If vaping distracts you to the point that it impairs your ability to drive safely—such as causing you to take your eyes off the road, hands off the wheel, or mind off driving—you could be cited under general laws like KRS 189.290 (careless driving). Obstructed Vision: Creating dense vapor clouds that obscure your vision or the view of others can also lead to a citation for unsafe driving.

Creating dense vapor clouds that obscure your vision or the view of others can also lead to a citation for unsafe driving. Special Restrictions: Vaping is strictly prohibited in state-owned vehicles, on school property, and in school vehicles.

Practical Guidance

If your vaping distracts you or impairs your driving, you risk being cited for careless or distracted driving—even though vaping itself is not specifically illegal.

The safest practice is to avoid vaping while driving and to pull over if you need to use your device.



Vaping while driving is not directly illegal in Kentucky, but if it causes distraction or impairs your ability to drive safely, you can be ticketed under broader traffic safety laws. Vaping is banned in state vehicles, on school property, and in school vehicles.

