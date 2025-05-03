Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Indiana? Here’s What the Law Says

Vaping while driving in Indiana is not specifically illegal under current state law. Here’s a detailed look at what the law says and how it applies to vaping and driving:

Indiana’s Hands-Free Driving Law

Indiana’s hands-free law, effective since July 1, 2020, prohibits drivers from holding or using handheld mobile devices-such as smartphones and tablets-while driving. The law was enacted to reduce distracted driving and improve road safety. However, this law does not mention vaping devices or e-cigarettes; its focus is on telecommunication devices.

Vaping Regulations in Indiana

Indiana defines e-cigarettes and vaping devices as “tobacco products” and regulates their sale, packaging, and use, especially regarding youth access and public health. The state’s Tobacco 21 law prohibits the sale of vaping products to anyone under 21, and e-liquids must be sold in child-resistant packaging. However, these regulations do not address the act of vaping while driving a private vehicle.

Smoke-Free Air Law

Indiana’s Smoke-Free Air Law bans smoking (and by extension, vaping) in most public places, places of employment, restaurants, and within eight feet of public entrances. It also bans smoking in state-owned vehicles. However, this law does not extend to private vehicles, unless they are being used for a governmental function.

Distracted and Reckless Driving

While there is no law specifically banning vaping while driving, all drivers are required to operate their vehicles safely. If vaping distracts you-such as taking your eyes off the road or both hands off the wheel-you could be cited for distracted or reckless driving under general traffic laws. This is similar to how eating, adjusting the radio, or other non-driving activities can result in a citation if they impair your ability to drive safely.

Summary Table

Legal Aspect Vaping and Driving in Indiana Specific law banning vaping No Hands-free law applies No (only to mobile devices) Public/state vehicle ban Yes (vaping banned in state-owned vehicles) Private vehicle ban No Distracted driving risk Yes, if vaping distracts driver

Key Takeaways

Vaping while driving is not specifically illegal in Indiana unless it distracts you from driving safely.

Vaping is banned in state-owned vehicles and in most public places, but not in private vehicles.

Distracted or reckless driving laws could apply if vaping impairs your ability to drive.

If you have questions about how these laws might apply in specific situations or want more details on distracted driving penalties, feel free to ask!

