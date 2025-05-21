Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Connecticut? Here’s What the Law Says

Connecticut law does not specifically prohibit vaping while driving for adults over the age of 21. There is no statute that makes it a criminal or traffic offense simply to use a vape or e-cigarette while operating a vehicle. However, several important restrictions and considerations apply:

Key Legal Points

Minimum Age: You must be at least 21 years old to legally possess or use vape products in Connecticut. It is illegal for anyone under 21 to purchase, possess, or use e-cigarettes or vape devices in any public place, including while driving.

You must be at least 21 years old to legally possess or use vape products in Connecticut. It is illegal for anyone under 21 to purchase, possess, or use e-cigarettes or vape devices in any public place, including while driving. Where Vaping Is Prohibited: Connecticut bans vaping in all areas where smoking is prohibited, such as workplaces, restaurants, bars, schools, healthcare facilities, and public transportation. These restrictions do not extend to private vehicles, unless you are on school property or transporting minors in situations covered by other child welfare laws.

Connecticut bans vaping in all areas where smoking is prohibited, such as workplaces, restaurants, bars, schools, healthcare facilities, and public transportation. These restrictions do not extend to private vehicles, unless you are on school property or transporting minors in situations covered by other child welfare laws. Distracted Driving: While not specific to vaping, Connecticut law prohibits distracted driving. If vaping causes you to drive erratically or take your attention off the road, you could be cited for distracted or reckless driving under general motor vehicle laws.

While not specific to vaping, Connecticut law prohibits distracted driving. If vaping causes you to drive erratically or take your attention off the road, you could be cited for distracted or reckless driving under general motor vehicle laws. Underage Offenses: If a driver under 21 is caught vaping or in possession of a vape device, they can face fines, community service, and possible license suspension.

Summary Table

Scenario Legal for 21+? Legal for Under 21? Vaping while driving (private car) Yes No Vaping in public transport/ride share No No Vaping on school property (in car) No No Distracted/reckless driving (any age) No No

Bottom Line:

For adults 21 and over, vaping while driving in your own vehicle is not illegal in Connecticut, as long as it does not interfere with your ability to drive safely or occur in a place where vaping is otherwise banned. For those under 21, it is illegal to vape or possess vape products in any public place, including while driving. Always use caution, as distracted driving laws still apply.

