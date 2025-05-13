Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Colorado? Here’s What the Law Says

Vaping while driving is not specifically prohibited by statewide law in Colorado. There is currently no statute that makes it illegal for adults to use an e-cigarette or vape device while operating a vehicle. This means that, technically, it is permissible to vape and drive in Colorado, provided you are over the legal age of 21 and are not violating other laws.

Key Points to Consider:

No Statewide Ban: Colorado does not have a law that outright bans vaping while driving for adults.

Distraction and Safety: While vaping itself is not illegal, drivers must always maintain full attention on the road. If vaping causes you to lose focus, become distracted, or obstructs your vision (for example, by producing large clouds that impair your view), you could be cited for distracted or careless driving. Colorado law prohibits distracted driving, and any activity-including vaping-that interferes with safe vehicle operation can result in penalties.

Vaping with Minors in the Car: It is illegal in Colorado to vape in a vehicle if there is a minor (under 18) present. This law is designed to protect children from exposure to secondhand vapor and applies regardless of whether the vehicle is moving or parked.

Local Regulations: Some cities or counties in Colorado may have stricter rules regarding vaping in vehicles, especially concerning passengers and children, so it’s important to check local ordinances.

Public Spaces and Drive Tests: Vaping is prohibited during driving tests for a driver’s license in Colorado. Additionally, vaping is banned in most indoor public spaces, but this does not extend to private vehicles unless other laws (such as those protecting minors) are implicated.

Summary Table: Vaping and Driving in Colorado

Scenario Legal Status Notes Adult vaping while driving (no minors) Permitted Avoid distraction or visibility issues to prevent careless driving charges Vaping with a minor in the car Illegal Prohibited by law Vaping during a driving test Illegal Prohibited during official license testing Vaping in public indoor spaces Illegal Covered under Colorado’s Clean Indoor Air Act

Bottom Line:

It is not illegal for adults to vape and drive in Colorado as long as there are no minors in the vehicle and vaping does not distract you or block your vision. However, you can be cited for distracted or careless driving if vaping interferes with your ability to drive safely. Always check for local regulations and never vape in a car with children present.

SOURCE