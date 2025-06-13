Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Arkansas? Here’s What the Law Says

Yes, vaping while driving is not illegal in Arkansas. There’s no specific law that says you can’t use an e-cigarette or vape while behind the wheel.

But Be Careful: Distracted Driving Laws Apply

Even though vaping is not banned, you can still get in trouble if it distracts you. For example, if you blow out a huge cloud and can’t see clearly, or if you’re busy adjusting your vape and not focusing on the road, the police can stop you.

In Arkansas, distracted driving laws are in place to keep drivers safe. So, if vaping affects your driving in any way, it could lead to a ticket.

What If You’re Vaping THC?

If you’re vaping marijuana (THC), that’s a different story. Driving while under the influence of THC is illegal and could lead to DUI (Driving Under the Influence) charges. This applies whether you’re smoking it or vaping it.

Vaping With Kids in the Car

As of now, Arkansas does not have a law that bans vaping inside a car with children. But this can always change in the future if lawmakers decide to update the rules.

You can vape while driving in Arkansas, but don’t let it distract you. If it affects how you drive, it can still get you a fine. And remember, vaping marijuana while driving is completely illegal.

SOURCE

[1] https://www.thekindpen.com/blog/vaping-while-driving-is-it-safe-is-it-legal/

[2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbnZwT3Gub8

[3] https://ecigator.com/regulation/vaping-laws-in-arkansas/

[4] https://www.publichealthlawcenter.org/resources/us-e-cigarette-regulations-50-state-review/ar

[5] https://www.thv11.com/article/news/local/verify/verify-no-it-is-not-illegal-to-smoke-e-cigarettes-in-a-car-with-a-child/91-598514993