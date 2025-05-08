Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Wisconsin? Here’s What the Law Says

While cousin marriage may seem like a thing of the past to many, it’s still a legal question that comes up in various states. In Wisconsin, the topic may spark debate, but the law is clear on who can and cannot legally marry when it comes to family relations.

What Does Wisconsin Law Say About Cousin Marriage?

According to Wisconsin state law, it is illegal for two people to marry if they are more closely related than second cousins. This means first cousins are generally not allowed to marry in the state.

However, there is one exception to this rule. First cousins (or first cousins once removed) can legally marry in Wisconsin only if the woman is at least 55 years old, or if either person is permanently sterile. This exception is in place to reduce the risk of birth defects that can occur in children born to closely related parents.

Why Is Cousin Marriage Restricted?

Historically, cousin marriages were common in close-knit communities. Even famous figures like Albert Einstein and Charles Darwin married their first cousins. In America, one of the most well-known cousin marriages was that of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Eleanor Roosevelt, who were fifth cousins once removed.

But modern genetics has raised concerns about the health of children born from cousin marriages. According to Dr. Hanan Hamamy, a human genetics expert at Geneva University, closely related couples have a higher risk of passing on recessive genetic disorders, which can lead to serious health issues or birth defects.

What About Other Types of Cousins?

The law in Wisconsin is focused on first cousins. This means that marriages between second cousins, third cousins, fourth cousins, and beyond are fully legal, regardless of age or reproductive status. Even first cousins once removed may marry if they meet the state’s exceptions.

How Does Wisconsin Compare to Other States?

Cousin marriage laws vary widely across the U.S. Some states, like California and New York, allow first cousins to marry without restrictions. Others, like Wisconsin, place strict limitations on the practice. A few states ban it altogether, regardless of circumstances.

In Wisconsin, first cousins cannot marry under normal conditions, but they can if the woman is over 55 or either person is permanently sterile. While cousin marriage remains legal in some states, Wisconsin has taken a more restrictive stance, largely due to genetic concerns and modern views on family structure. Those considering such a union should check their eligibility under state law and seek legal guidance if needed.

