Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in West Virginia? Here’s What the Law Says

Marriage laws vary by state, and one common question that often arises is whether it is legal to marry a cousin. This can be a sensitive topic, and laws surrounding cousin marriages are influenced by a combination of cultural, social, and legal factors. If you live in West Virginia or are considering marriage to a cousin there, it’s important to understand the state’s legal position on cousin marriages.

Is It Legal to Marry Your Cousin in West Virginia?

In West Virginia, it is legal to marry your cousin, but there are certain restrictions and conditions that apply. West Virginia law permits first cousins to marry, which means that individuals who share a set of grandparents can legally marry each other. However, there are certain legal nuances that you should be aware of:

1. Marriage Between First Cousins

West Virginia allows first cousins to marry, making it one of the states that do not impose restrictions on such unions. This means that if you are related to someone through a common set of grandparents (i.e., you are first cousins), you are legally allowed to marry them in the state.

2. Marriage Between Other Cousins

For second cousins, third cousins, and cousins further removed, there are no restrictions in West Virginia either. These cousins can marry without legal obstacles. The law in West Virginia only specifically addresses first cousins, and there are no prohibitions for cousins who are more distantly related.

3. Incest Laws in West Virginia

While first cousins can marry, West Virginia still follows incest laws to prevent marriages between close blood relatives that could lead to genetic disorders in offspring or pose other concerns. Marrying a sibling, a parent, or an aunt/uncle, for example, would be illegal under the state’s incest laws.

West Virginia incest laws are designed to prohibit sexual relationships between close blood relatives, and such unions would be considered void, with serious legal consequences.

4. Public Perception and Genetic Concerns

Although West Virginia law permits cousin marriages, public perception of cousin marriages can be mixed due to concerns over genetics. There is an increased risk of genetic disorders or birth defects when cousins marry and have children, as shared genetic material is more likely to carry recessive genes. However, while some states have laws banning cousin marriages due to these concerns, West Virginia does not impose such restrictions.

5. Marriage Licenses and Requirements

In order to marry your cousin in West Virginia, you must meet the basic marriage requirements that apply to all couples, such as:

Both individuals must be at least 18 years old (or have parental consent if under 18).

You must apply for a marriage license from the county clerk’s office.

You’ll need to provide identification, such as a birth certificate or photo ID, to prove your identity and age.

Why Does the Law Permit Cousin Marriages in West Virginia?

The decision to allow cousin marriages in West Virginia comes down to state law and cultural practices. Many legal systems, including those in West Virginia, allow cousin marriages, considering them less problematic compared to marriages between closer blood relatives. These marriages are also permitted in various other states in the U.S., with some restrictions only applying to first cousins if the individuals are also more closely related by blood.

In West Virginia, it is legal to marry your cousin, including first cousins. There are no specific legal restrictions on cousin marriages in the state, though certain genetic and societal concerns may make such unions controversial. While there are no laws restricting marriage between other types of cousins, first cousins are the most commonly discussed under West Virginia’s marriage laws.

If you are considering marriage to a cousin in West Virginia, it is important to keep in mind the general legal and societal implications, as well as to ensure you meet the state’s basic marriage requirements.

