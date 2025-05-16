Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in South Carolina? Here’s What the Law Says

South Carolina law does not prohibit marriage between first cousins, and there are no restrictions or special requirements for cousins who wish to marry in the state.

What the Law Says

The South Carolina Code of Laws (Section 20-1-10) lists specific family relationships that are prohibited from marrying, such as parent-child, siblings, and other close blood relatives, but cousins are not included in this list. This means first cousins are free to marry under state law.

“In South Carolina, first cousins can marry with no restrictions.”

This position is confirmed by multiple legal resources and summaries of state marriage laws, which explicitly state that cousin marriage is permitted in South Carolina.

National Context

While cousin marriage is illegal or restricted in many U.S. states, South Carolina is among the 18 states where first cousin marriage is fully legal. There are no special requirements such as genetic counseling or age restrictions for cousin marriages in South Carolina, unlike in some other states.

Summary Table

Relationship Marriage Allowed in SC? Notes First cousins Yes No restrictions Siblings No Prohibited by law Parent/child No Prohibited by law Aunt/uncle/niece/nephew No Prohibited by law

You can legally marry your cousin in South Carolina. The law does not prohibit cousin marriage, and there are no additional legal hurdles for cousins wishing to marry in the state. As always, marriage laws can change, so it is wise to confirm the current status with an attorney or the local marriage license office if you have questions about your specific situation.

SOURCE