Usa laws

Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Oregon? Here’s What the Law Says

by Michael
Published On:
Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Oregon? Here's What the Law Says
  • Oregon law explicitly prohibits marriage between first cousins, as well as any closer relatives such as siblings, parents, aunts, and uncles, whether by whole or half blood, or by adoption.
  • The law does allow marriage between more distant relatives, such as first cousins once removed, second cousins, and cousins through adoption.
  • There are no exceptions or waivers to this rule in Oregon.

Key Points

  • First cousin marriage is not recognized or permitted in Oregon.
  • First cousins once removed, second cousins, and cousins by adoption can legally marry in Oregon.
  • Attempting to marry a first cousin in Oregon will result in the marriage being considered void and not legally recognized.

Summary Table

RelationshipMarriage Legal in Oregon?
First CousinNo
First Cousin Once RemovedYes
Second CousinYes
Cousin by AdoptionYes

 Marrying your first cousin is illegal in Oregon, with no exceptions. More distant cousin relationships are permitted under state law.

SOURCE

Michael

Related Articles

License Renewal for Seniors in Connecticut: What You Need to Know

License Renewal for Seniors in Connecticut: What You Need to Know

Oklahoma Traffic Rule 2025 Update Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Oklahoma Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Is it illegal to drive barefoot in Kentucky? Here's What Law Says!

Is it illegal to drive barefoot in Kentucky? Here’s What Law Says!

Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Louisiana

Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Louisiana

Is It Illegal to Ding Dong Ditch in Alabama? Here’s What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Ding Dong Ditch in Alabama? Here’s What the Law Says

Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in South Carolina

Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in South Carolina

Leave a Comment