Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Oregon? Here’s What the Law Says

Oregon law explicitly prohibits marriage between first cousins, as well as any closer relatives such as siblings, parents, aunts, and uncles, whether by whole or half blood, or by adoption.

The law does allow marriage between more distant relatives, such as first cousins once removed, second cousins, and cousins through adoption.

There are no exceptions or waivers to this rule in Oregon.

Key Points

First cousin marriage is not recognized or permitted in Oregon.

First cousins once removed, second cousins, and cousins by adoption can legally marry in Oregon.

Attempting to marry a first cousin in Oregon will result in the marriage being considered void and not legally recognized.

Summary Table

Relationship Marriage Legal in Oregon? First Cousin No First Cousin Once Removed Yes Second Cousin Yes Cousin by Adoption Yes

Marrying your first cousin is illegal in Oregon, with no exceptions. More distant cousin relationships are permitted under state law.

