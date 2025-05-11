Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Oregon? Here’s What the Law Says

- Oregon law explicitly prohibits marriage between first cousins, as well as any closer relatives such as siblings, parents, aunts, and uncles, whether by whole or half blood, or by adoption.
- The law does allow marriage between more distant relatives, such as first cousins once removed, second cousins, and cousins through adoption.
- There are no exceptions or waivers to this rule in Oregon.
Key Points
- First cousin marriage is not recognized or permitted in Oregon.
- First cousins once removed, second cousins, and cousins by adoption can legally marry in Oregon.
- Attempting to marry a first cousin in Oregon will result in the marriage being considered void and not legally recognized.
Summary Table
|Relationship
|Marriage Legal in Oregon?
|First Cousin
|No
|First Cousin Once Removed
|Yes
|Second Cousin
|Yes
|Cousin by Adoption
|Yes
Marrying your first cousin is illegal in Oregon, with no exceptions. More distant cousin relationships are permitted under state law.