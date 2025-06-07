Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in North Carolina? Here’s What the Law Says

North Carolina, USA — If you’re wondering whether it’s illegal to marry your cousin in North Carolina, you’re not alone. The idea of marrying a cousin often raises legal, moral, and cultural questions, so let’s dive into what the law says about it in North Carolina.

Can You Marry Your Cousin in North Carolina?

The short answer is: It is legal to marry your cousin in North Carolina—but with some important conditions and restrictions.

Under North Carolina state law, there are no laws that specifically ban cousin marriages. In fact, first cousins can legally marry in the state without facing legal consequences. However, there are restrictions regarding the degree of kinship for marriage. Here are some important things to consider:

Marriage Laws Regarding Relatives in North Carolina

First Cousins: As mentioned, first cousins can legally marry in North Carolina. There are no prohibitions against such a marriage under state law. Second Cousins and Beyond: The law also allows marriages between second cousins, third cousins, and so on. These relationships are generally considered legally permissible and are not restricted in the state. Closer Relatives: North Carolina law does not allow marriages between closer relatives such as siblings, half-siblings, and parents or children. Marrying a closely related relative would result in criminal charges, including incest charges, which is illegal and punishable under the law.

Health and Genetic Considerations

While marrying a cousin is legal in North Carolina, it’s important to consider the genetic implications. Marrying a close relative like a cousin may increase the risk of certain genetic conditions in children because cousins share a portion of their DNA. However, scientific studies suggest that the risks of genetic disorders are still relatively low compared to direct sibling marriages.

If you’re considering marrying a cousin, it may be a good idea to consult a genetic counselor to understand the potential risks involved in terms of hereditary health issues.

Common Questions About Cousin Marriages

Can You Marry Your First Cousin If You’re From Another State? While North Carolina permits cousin marriages, it’s important to know that different states have varying laws. For example, first cousin marriage is banned in several states. If you’re from a state where cousin marriages are illegal, you might face complications if you try to marry in North Carolina. Can You Legally Marry Your Cousin If You’re Related by Adoption? Adopted cousins are generally treated the same as biological cousins in terms of marriage laws. If you’re legally cousins through adoption, you can marry in North Carolina, just like if you were biologically related.

Cultural and Societal Views on Cousin Marriages

While cousin marriages are legal in North Carolina, they might still be frowned upon culturally or socially. In many cultures and societies, marriage between cousins is common, while in others, it may be viewed with skepticism or disapproval. It’s important to be mindful of the social context, and communication is key when it comes to discussing such decisions with family and loved ones.

In North Carolina, it is not illegal to marry your cousin, specifically if they are a first cousin. The state does not prohibit cousin marriages, and cousins who wish to marry can do so legally. However, as with any legal matter, it’s important to be aware of the health and genetic considerations when entering into a marriage with a relative. Always consult a legal expert or healthcare provider if you have concerns regarding the legal, genetic, or social implications of such a marriage.

SOURCES

[1] https://www.montylaw.com/divorce-family-law/marriage-laws/

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cousin_marriage_law_in_the_United_States

[3] https://www.ncbar.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/marriage-in-nc.pdf

[4] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cousin_marriage

[5] https://www.nccourts.gov/help-topics/divorce-and-marriage/marriage