Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Nebraska? Here’s What the Law Says

Marriage laws vary from state to state, and one common question that often arises is whether it’s legal to marry a cousin. In Nebraska, like in many states, there are specific rules regarding cousin marriages. If you’re considering marrying your cousin or are just curious about the legal stance in Nebraska, it’s important to know what the law says. Let’s break it down.

Is It Legal to Marry Your Cousin in Nebraska?

In Nebraska, it is legal to marry your cousin, but there are some restrictions. Under Nebraska state law, cousins can marry as long as they are not closely related by blood. The law makes a distinction between different degrees of cousin relationships, so let’s go over what this means.

First Cousins: In Nebraska, first cousins are allowed to marry. First cousins are people who share at least one set of grandparents. Although some states prohibit or restrict marriage between first cousins, Nebraska does not impose any such restrictions. Second Cousins and Beyond: Nebraska allows marriage between second cousins, third cousins, and further removed cousins without any legal issues. These relationships involve more distant shared ancestry and are generally viewed as less problematic from a genetic standpoint. Cousins Once Removed: A cousin “once removed” is someone who is one generation apart from you, either older or younger. Marrying a cousin once removed is also legal in Nebraska.

What Are the Health and Genetic Concerns?

One of the reasons some states restrict cousin marriages is because of potential genetic risks. When two people who are closely related by blood marry, there is a slightly higher chance of passing on inherited genetic conditions or disorders to their children.

However, for most cousins, especially first cousins, the risk of genetic issues is relatively low. Medical studies have shown that while there is a small increase in risk, it’s not as significant as sometimes believed. In Nebraska, as in many other states, this risk is not considered high enough to outlaw cousin marriages, but it’s always a good idea to consult a genetic counselor if you have concerns about the health of future children.

What About Marrying a Half-Cousin?

In Nebraska, the laws are generally the same for half-cousins as they are for full cousins. A half-cousin is someone who shares one grandparent, rather than both. These relationships are legal in Nebraska, just like marriages between full cousins.

Are There Any Exceptions or Additional Restrictions?

While the state doesn’t prohibit cousin marriages, there are still some other important rules regarding marriage in Nebraska:

Age Requirements : You must be of legal age to marry in Nebraska, which is 18 without parental consent. If you are under 18, you must obtain consent from at least one parent and a court order.

: You must be of legal age to marry in Nebraska, which is 18 without parental consent. If you are under 18, you must obtain consent from at least one parent and a court order. No Marrying Close Relatives : Even though cousins can marry, you cannot marry immediate family members, such as siblings, parents, grandparents, aunts, or uncles, as this would violate Nebraska’s laws on incest.

: Even though cousins can marry, you cannot marry immediate family members, such as siblings, parents, grandparents, aunts, or uncles, as this would violate Nebraska’s laws on incest. Incest Laws: Nebraska has strict incest laws that prevent marriages between people who are closely related, like direct ancestors or descendants (parents, children, siblings, etc.). These laws are in place to protect individuals and families from harmful relationships.

In Nebraska, marrying your cousin is legal. First cousins can marry in the state without any legal problems, as long as they are not closely related by blood. There are no specific prohibitions against marrying cousins, whether they are first cousins, second cousins, or cousins once removed. While genetic concerns are often mentioned in discussions about cousin marriages, the risk is considered low, and the state does not impose restrictions based on these fears. Always ensure that you meet the legal age requirements and follow the state’s guidelines regarding close relatives to ensure your marriage is legally recognized.

