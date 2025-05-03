Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Minnesota? Here’s What the Law Says

A new bill introduced in Minnesota’s state legislature could make it legal for first cousins to marry—a move aimed at addressing cultural practices and immigration issues, especially within some of the state’s immigrant communities. While controversial, the proposed legislation is grounded in recent scientific studies suggesting the genetic risks involved are not as high as previously thought.

What the Bill Proposes

Introduced by Reps. Phyllis Kahn (DFL-Minneapolis) and Cy Thao (DFL-St. Paul), the bill would repeal Minnesota’s ban on first-cousin marriages. The lawmakers cite updated genetic research and immigration concerns as the main reasons behind the proposal.

The initiative follows findings from a 2002 report by the Journal of Genetic Counseling, which reviewed multiple studies involving thousands of births. It found that while the risk of genetic defects for children of first cousins is slightly higher than for unrelated couples, it’s not drastically so. Children of unrelated parents face a 3–4% risk of birth defects, while first-cousin children face a slightly increased risk of 1.7–2.8%.

Cultural and Immigration Factors

The ban on first-cousin marriage affects certain immigrant groups who come from cultures where these marriages are common or even preferred. For instance, Hmong and Somali communities in Minnesota have traditions or allowances for cousin marriage. In these cases, the existing law can become a barrier to family reunification or U.S. residency for spouses.

Rep. Thao points out that no scientific basis for the ban remains, especially when over 20 other U.S. states and Washington, D.C. already allow such marriages.

Genetics and Health Risks

Susan Berry, a professor of genetics and pediatrics at the University of Minnesota, emphasizes that the legal change wouldn’t alter the genetic facts. But she acknowledges that genetic counseling, prenatal testing, and modern reproductive technologies offer couples more options today.

Experts say even second-cousin marriages carry risks, though to a lesser extent. However, couples can now seek genetic screenings and other advanced medical advice to better understand their chances of passing on inherited conditions.

Current Workarounds

Currently, couples who wish to marry their cousins often travel to neighboring states like South Dakota where such unions are legal. Medical professionals in Minnesota report having seen patients take this approach in past years.

What’s Next?

As the bill is debated, lawmakers and health experts stress the importance of public education on genetics rather than legal prohibitions. If passed, the law could help immigrant families, especially those whose traditions support cousin marriage, while opening the door for more nuanced discussions about genetic risk and cultural respect.

Minnesota’s proposed legislation to legalize first-cousin marriage brings up important questions around science, tradition, immigration, and personal rights. While it may seem unusual to some, the move reflects a broader push to align state laws with evolving medical knowledge and cultural diversity. If passed, it could mean big changes for how some Minnesotans define and form families.

