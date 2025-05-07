Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Maryland? Here’s What the Law Says

Marrying your cousin in Maryland is legal under current state law. Maryland is one of the few states in the U.S. that explicitly allows first cousins to marry, making it a destination for some out-of-state couples who cannot legally wed in their home states.

What Does Maryland Law Say?

Maryland law prohibits marriage between close blood relatives such as parents and children, siblings, aunts or uncles with nieces or nephews, and grandparents with grandchildren. However, first cousins are not included in this list of prohibited relationships. This means that both first cousins and more distant cousins (such as second cousins, half cousins, or cousins by adoption) are permitted to marry in Maryland.

When applying for a marriage license, all couples-regardless of their relationship-are required to disclose whether they are related. If you state that you are first cousins, this will not prevent you from obtaining a marriage license in Maryland.

Why Is This the Case?

Maryland’s relatively permissive marriage laws have made it a destination for couples from neighboring states where cousin marriage is banned, such as West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Circuit clerks in Maryland have noted that a notable percentage of cousin marriages involve out-of-state residents who come specifically to take advantage of Maryland’s laws.

Are There Any Restrictions?

While cousin marriage is legal, Maryland maintains age restrictions and requirements for marriage. Individuals must be at least 18 years old to marry without parental consent. Those who are 17 can only marry under specific circumstances, such as with parental consent and a court order. No one under 17 can marry in Maryland.

Attempts to Change the Law

There have been discussions among some Maryland legislators about banning first cousin marriage, but as of now, no such ban has been enacted. The law continues to allow cousin marriages unless future legislative changes are made.

Summary Table

Relationship Legal to Marry in Maryland? First Cousin Yes Sibling No Parent/Child No Aunt/Uncle-Niece/Nephew No Second Cousin Yes

It is legal to marry your cousin in Maryland, including first cousins. The law only prohibits marriage between closer relatives, and cousin marriage remains permitted for both residents and non-residents.

If you have more questions about Maryland marriage laws or need guidance on the application process, feel free to ask!

