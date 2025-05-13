Usa laws

Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Louisiana? Here’s What the Law Says

Yes, it is illegal to marry your first cousin in Louisiana. The state’s marriage laws expressly prohibit marriage between “collateral relations within the fourth degree,” which includes first cousins. There are no exceptions or special circumstances under which first cousins can marry in Louisiana.

What Relationships Are Prohibited?

  • First cousins are considered “collaterals within the fourth degree” and are not allowed to marry in Louisiana.
  • The law also prohibits marriage between ascendants and descendants (e.g., parent-child, grandparent-grandchild) and other close relatives within the fourth degree.

What About Other Cousins?

  • First cousins once removed (the child of your cousin or the cousin of your parent) and more distant cousins are allowed to marry in Louisiana, as they fall outside the prohibited degree of relationship.

Out-of-State Marriages

  • Louisiana generally does not allow first cousin marriages performed within the state.
  • However, in rare cases, Louisiana courts have recognized first cousin marriages that were legally performed in other states, unless recognizing such a marriage would violate a “strong public policy” of Louisiana.

Summary Table

RelationshipMarriage Legal in Louisiana?
First cousinsNo
First cousins once removedYes
Second cousins or more distantYes


First cousin marriage is illegal in Louisiana, with no exceptions. Marriages between more distant cousins, such as first cousins once removed or second cousins, are legal. Louisiana may recognize first cousin marriages performed legally in other states, but this is not guaranteed and depends on court interpretation.

