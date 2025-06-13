Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Idaho? Here’s What the Law Says

Marriage laws vary across the United States, and one common question is whether it’s legal to marry your cousin. In Idaho, the legality of cousin marriages depends on the degree of relatedness. This article breaks down Idaho’s laws regarding cousin marriages to help you understand what’s allowed.

Idaho’s Laws on Cousin Marriage

In Idaho:

First cousins : Not allowed to marry.

: to marry. Second cousins and beyond: Allowed to marry.

This means that while you cannot marry your first cousin in Idaho, you can marry a second cousin or someone more distantly related.

Why the Restrictions?

The restrictions on first cousin marriages are based on concerns about genetic risks to offspring. However, these concerns are generally considered to be minimal for second cousins and more distantly related individuals.

In Idaho, marrying a first cousin is not permitted, but marriages between second cousins and more distantly related individuals are legal. If you’re considering marriage and have concerns about your specific situation, it’s advisable to consult with a legal professional to ensure compliance with state laws.

