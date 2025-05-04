Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Colorado? Here’s What the Law Says

The phrase “keeping it in the family” can take on a different meaning in Colorado and 18 other states in the US. While it might sound unusual, it is legal to marry your first cousin in these states, including Colorado. Before the Civil War, marriage to a cousin was permitted in all states, according to Wikipedia.

But we’re not talking about distant relatives. We mean your first cousin—the child of your mom’s brother or dad’s sister. Yes, you can legally marry them in 19 states in the US.

What States Allow First Cousin Marriage?

According to Wikipedia, here’s a list of states where it’s legal to marry your first cousin:

Alabama California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Florida Georgia Hawaii Maryland Massachusetts New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina Tennessee Vermont Virginia

Why Is It Legal to Marry a First Cousin?

While cousin marriage laws vary by state, the legal acceptability of first cousin marriage often comes down to cultural, historical, and health considerations. Many of the states that permit cousin marriages don’t have laws banning it, especially if there are no significant health risks as seen in studies related to genetics.

Can You Marry Your First Cousin in All 50 States?

No, it is not legal in all states to marry your first cousin. In many parts of the US, first cousin marriage is either prohibited or restricted. However, in the 19 states listed above, first cousins are allowed to marry legally. Always check the specific laws in your state, as they can differ.

In Colorado and several other US states, first cousin marriage is perfectly legal. While it might seem surprising, this practice is more common than you might think, especially in regions with specific historical or cultural contexts. So, if you live in one of the 19 states where cousin marriage is legal, you’re free to marry your first cousin without any legal worries.

SOURCE