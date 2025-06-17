Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Arkansas? Here’s What the Law Says

Marriage laws vary across the United States, and one common question that often arises is whether it’s legal to marry a cousin. If you’re in Arkansas, you might be wondering about the state’s stance on cousin marriages. Here’s a breakdown of the law regarding cousin marriages in Arkansas.

Is Marrying Your Cousin Legal in Arkansas?

In Arkansas, it is legal for cousins to marry. Specifically, first cousins (the children of your parents’ siblings) can marry without violating state law. There are no state laws that prohibit marriages between first cousins in Arkansas, making it one of the states where cousin marriage is permitted.

What Are the Restrictions or Requirements?

While it is legal, there are still some important conditions and general restrictions to be aware of:

No Close Consanguinity Restrictions Beyond First Cousins: Marrying your first cousin is allowed, but Arkansas does impose restrictions on closer relationships, such as direct siblings or parent-child marriages. Marriages between closer blood relatives, such as between a person and their sibling, parent, aunt, uncle, or grandparent, are illegal. No Restrictions for Second Cousins and Beyond: Arkansas law does not prohibit marriages between second cousins (the children of your parents’ first cousins) or more distant relatives. These unions are treated the same as any other marriage under the law. Age and Consent Laws: Like all marriages in Arkansas, individuals must meet the age requirement to marry. Both parties must be at least 18 years old to marry without parental consent. If one or both parties are between the ages of 16 and 18, parental consent is required, and individuals under the age of 16 are prohibited from marrying altogether in Arkansas.

Public Health Concerns and Genetic Considerations

While marrying a cousin is legal in Arkansas, it’s important to note that there can be genetic risks associated with consanguinity, especially for children born to cousins who marry. The risk of inherited genetic conditions may increase because of the closer genetic relationship. As a result, individuals considering cousin marriage may want to consider genetic counseling to assess the potential risks for any children they may have.

Why Some States Ban Cousin Marriages

Although Arkansas allows cousin marriages, many other states have restrictions or outright bans on them. States that prohibit cousin marriages often cite genetic concerns and public health as reasons for the ban. However, the scientific consensus on the actual risks of cousin marriage is still debated, with some studies suggesting the risks are minimal, especially for distant cousins.

Cousin Marriages Are Legal in Arkansas

To sum it up, it is not illegal to marry your cousin in Arkansas. First cousins are permitted to marry under state law, though marriages involving closer blood relatives are prohibited. It’s always a good idea to consider the potential genetic risks of cousin marriage and consult with a medical professional if you have concerns about health implications. However, Arkansas law doesn’t restrict cousin marriages, making it legal for individuals to marry their cousins without facing legal consequences.

