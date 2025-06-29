Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Arizona? Here’s What the Law Says

Marriage laws can be different in each state, and some rules may surprise you. One such question many people ask is, “Can you marry your cousin in Arizona?” While it may seem unusual, this is a common legal question. In this article, we’ll break it down in simple language so that anyone can understand.

What the Law Says About Marrying a Cousin in Arizona

In Arizona, you generally cannot marry your first cousin. According to Arizona law (A.R.S. § 25-101), marriages between first cousins are considered illegal and are not allowed under normal conditions.

However, there are two exceptions where first cousins can legally marry in Arizona.

Exception 1: If Both Cousins Are Over 65 Years Old

Arizona allows first cousins to marry if both people are 65 years or older. At this age, the law assumes that the couple is past childbearing age, which removes the risk of genetic issues in children.

Exception 2: If One Cousin Cannot Reproduce

Even if both cousins are under 65, they can still marry if they get special permission from a judge. But to do this, they must provide proof from a medical doctor that one or both of them cannot have children. This condition is meant to avoid health risks for future children.

Can You Marry Other Cousins?

Yes, you can legally marry second cousins, third cousins, or cousins that are once removed. These relationships are not covered by the marriage ban in Arizona, and you don’t need special permission to marry them.

What Happens If You Break the Law?

If you marry your first cousin in Arizona without following these exceptions, the marriage is not valid. It will be considered void, which means it’s like the marriage never legally happened. You could also face legal issues under Arizona’s incest laws, which consider some cousin marriages a criminal offense.

Can You Marry Your Cousin in Another State?

Some states in the US allow first cousin marriage. If you marry your cousin in a state where it’s legal, Arizona may or may not recognise that marriage depending on the specific situation. It’s always best to consult a legal expert before making such decisions.

In simple terms, marrying your first cousin in Arizona is not allowed, unless you’re both over 65 or can prove you cannot have children. These laws are mainly in place to avoid genetic problems in future generations. If you’re thinking about cousin marriage, it’s very important to know the rules of your state and follow the legal process. Always consult with legal professionals if you’re unsure about your rights.

