Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Alabama? Here’s What the Law Says

Marrying your cousin in Alabama is legal and subject to few restrictions compared to many other U.S. states. Here’s a comprehensive look at what the law says and the broader context:

Alabama Law on Cousin Marriage

Alabama law allows first cousins to marry without restriction. The state’s marriage statutes specifically prohibit unions between closer relatives, such as siblings, parents and children, aunts and uncles with their nieces or nephews, and grandparents with grandchildren, but first cousins are not included in these prohibitions. This means that, under Alabama law, you can legally marry your first cousin, as well as first cousins once-removed, half-cousins, and cousins by adoption.

Wider U.S. Context

Alabama is among a group of states that permit first-cousin marriage. As of 2025, 18 U.S. states allow first cousins to marry without restriction, while 24 states prohibit such unions, and eight states allow them under specific conditions (such as age or infertility). The history of cousin marriage laws in the U.S. reflects shifting social and scientific attitudes over time, with most bans emerging in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Marriage Requirements in Alabama

No residency requirement: You do not need to be an Alabama resident to marry in the state, although some counties may have local rules.

Age restrictions: Minors under 16 cannot marry. Those aged 16 to 18 require parental consent.

Waiting period after divorce: If you have recently divorced, Alabama requires a 60-day waiting period before remarrying.

Recognition and Legal Standing

Marriages between first cousins performed in Alabama are recognized as valid, both within the state and for federal purposes, such as immigration. Alabama’s approach is more permissive than many other states, which may impose restrictions or not recognize cousin marriages performed elsewhere.

Social and Health Considerations

While legal, cousin marriage remains controversial in some communities due to social stigma and concerns about potential genetic risks. However, Alabama law does not require genetic counseling or impose additional requirements for cousin couples, unlike some other states (such as Maine or Arizona).

Summary Table: Cousin Marriage in Alabama

Relationship Marriage Allowed? First cousin Yes, no restrictions Sibling No Parent/child No Aunt/uncle-niece/nephew No First cousin once-removed, half-cousin, adopted cousin Yes

Bottom Line

It is not illegal to marry your cousin in Alabama. The law is clear: first cousins can marry without restriction, and there are no special conditions or requirements for such marriages in the state. If you are considering marrying your cousin in Alabama, you are fully within your legal rights to do so.

