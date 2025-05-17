Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Utah? Here’s What the Law Says

Utah law does not outright ban tethering or chaining dogs outside, but it does regulate how and for how long you can do so. According to state law, it is illegal to tether a dog for more than 10 hours within a 24-hour period. Tethering that causes harm, injury, or endangers the animal is also prohibited. Violating these rules can result in charges under Utah’s animal cruelty statutes.

Key Statewide Regulations

Maximum Tethering Time: You cannot tether a dog for more than 10 hours in any 24-hour period.

You cannot tether a dog for more than 10 hours in any 24-hour period. No Harm or Endangerment: Tethering in a way that causes injury, restricts movement dangerously, or endangers the dog is illegal. The tether must be long enough to allow adequate movement and access to food, water, and shelter.

Tethering in a way that causes injury, restricts movement dangerously, or endangers the dog is illegal. The tether must be long enough to allow adequate movement and access to food, water, and shelter. Animal Cruelty: Leaving a pet chained in a manner that deprives it of basic needs (food, water, shelter) or causes suffering may be prosecuted as animal cruelty, which is a criminal offense in Utah.

Local Ordinances

Several Utah cities have stricter rules:

Salt Lake City: Tethering is limited to one hour within any eight-hour period, and the tether must not allow the dog to go beyond the property line or cause harm.

Tethering is limited to one hour within any eight-hour period, and the tether must not allow the dog to go beyond the property line or cause harm. South Salt Lake: Tethering is prohibited for more than six consecutive hours per day, and adequate shelter, food, and water must be provided at all times.

Tethering is prohibited for more than six consecutive hours per day, and adequate shelter, food, and water must be provided at all times. Magna: Tethering is limited to ten hours in a 24-hour period, and must not cause harm or restrict the dog’s movement dangerously.

Tethering is limited to ten hours in a 24-hour period, and must not cause harm or restrict the dog’s movement dangerously. Ogden: Tethering is only allowed under specific conditions and must not allow the dog to leave the property or be in public areas without permission.

Summary Table

Area Max Tethering Time Additional Requirements Utah (statewide) 10 hrs/24 hrs No harm/endangerment; must provide food, water, shelter Salt Lake City 1 hr/8 hrs Must not leave property; must not cause harm South Salt Lake 6 consecutive hrs Must provide shelter, food, water Magna 10 hrs/24 hrs No harm; adequate space Ogden Specific rules Must not leave property; must not be in public areas

What This Means for Pet Owners

You may not leave your pet chained outside for more than 10 hours in a day anywhere in Utah.

Local rules may be stricter-always check your city or county ordinances.

Tethering must never endanger or harm your pet, and basic needs must always be met.

Violations can result in fines, animal cruelty charges, or even felony prosecution in severe cases.

Bottom line:

Leaving your pet chained outside in Utah is not outright illegal, but it is heavily regulated. Exceeding time limits, causing harm, or failing to meet your pet’s basic needs can result in legal consequences. Always check your local laws for stricter rules.

