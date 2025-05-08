Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in South Carolina? Here’s What the Law Says

Leaving your pet chained or tethered outside in South Carolina is regulated by a mix of local ordinances and general animal cruelty laws, as there is currently no statewide law specifically banning or detailing the practice.

State Law Overview

No Statewide Ban : South Carolina does not have a statewide law that outright bans chaining or tethering dogs outside. However, animal cruelty laws may apply if the tethering is cruel or causes harm, such as denying access to food, water, or shelter.

: South Carolina does not have a statewide law that outright bans chaining or tethering dogs outside. However, animal cruelty laws may apply if the tethering is cruel or causes harm, such as denying access to food, water, or shelter. Proposed Legislation: Efforts have been made to pass statewide regulations on dog tethering, but as of now, such proposals have not become law.

Local Ordinances

Many cities and counties in South Carolina have their own specific rules:

Central, SC : Chaining or tethering dogs to stationary objects is prohibited entirely within the town limits.

: Chaining or tethering dogs to stationary objects is prohibited entirely within the town limits. Florence County : Tethering is only allowed under strict conditions, such as using a harness, a minimum tether length, and not during extreme weather. Violations can result in fines or jail time.

: Tethering is only allowed under strict conditions, such as using a harness, a minimum tether length, and not during extreme weather. Violations can result in fines or jail time. Georgetown County : Dogs may be tethered only under certain conditions (age, tether length, shelter requirements), and violations carry fines.

: Dogs may be tethered only under certain conditions (age, tether length, shelter requirements), and violations carry fines. Greenville and Spartanburg: These areas have additional restrictions, such as time limits and requirements for owner presence.

Enforcement and Penalties

Violating local tethering ordinances can lead to fines or, in some cases, jail time.

Cruel tethering that leads to animal suffering can be prosecuted under state animal cruelty laws, even without a specific tethering statute.

Summary Table: Local Tethering Laws

Location Tethering Allowed? Key Restrictions/Requirements Penalties Central No Complete ban on chaining/tethering Not specified Florence County Yes (with limits) Harness, min. 15 ft, weather, age, shelter Fine/jail5 Georgetown County Yes (with limits) Age, tether length, shelter, weather Fines2 Greenville/Spartanburg Yes (with limits) Time limits, owner presence, collar type Not specified

Bottom line: Whether it is illegal to leave your pet chained outside in South Carolina depends on your local laws. Many areas have strict rules or outright bans, and animal cruelty laws still apply statewide. Always check your city or county ordinances to ensure compliance.

Would you like information on the rules in a specific city or county?

SOURCE