Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Oregon? Here’s What the Law Says

by Michael
Published On:
Oregon law does not outright ban tethering or chaining dogs outside, but it places strict limitations on how and for how long you can do so. The state’s regulations are designed to protect animal welfare and prevent neglect or cruelty.

Key Legal Requirements

  • Time Limits:
    • You may not tether a dog for more than 10 hours in a 24-hour period.
    • If you use a running line, pulley, or trolley system, the limit increases to 15 hours in a 24-hour period.
  • Tether Type and Safety:
    • The tether must be a reasonable length for the animal and available space, and must not allow the animal to become entangled in a way that risks its health or safety.
    • Using a collar that pinches or chokes the animal when pulled is prohibited.
  • Exemptions:
    • Tethering is allowed if the animal remains in your physical presence.
    • Exceptions also apply for campgrounds, hunting, transportation, and for dogs used in herding, livestock protection, or dogsledding.
  • Penalties:
    • Violating these rules is considered a Class B violation under Oregon law.
    • If tethering results in serious physical injury or death to the animal, it may be prosecuted as animal neglect, a more serious offense.

Summary Table

ConditionLegal?
Tethering over 10 hrs/dayNo (unless running line)
Tethering over 15 hrs/day (running line)No
Tether allows entanglement/injuryNo
Pinch/choke collar useNo
Tethering in owner’s presenceYes
Tethering for hunting/transportYes (with limits)

Bottom Line:
It is illegal to leave your pet chained or tethered outside in Oregon beyond the allowed time limits or in a manner that endangers the animal’s health or safety. Always ensure your pet’s tethering meets state requirements to avoid legal penalties and protect your animal’s welfare.

